Should you help the Scientist in Atomfall?

Deciding if you should help the Scientist in Atomfall is the first choice you have to make in the game, straight off the bat of waking up in a mysterious bunker with no memory of how you got there. While they're clearly in need of medical attention, this scenario introduces you to the open-ended nature of Atomfall, as there are multiple approaches you can take depending on what sort of character you want to be. To help you make this initial decision, here's what happens if you help, threaten, or kill the Scientist in Atomfall.

Help the Scientist in Atomfall

(Image credit: Rebellion)

The first (and arguably most intuitive) option is to help the Scientist in Atomfall, by using the Bandage Recipe they've just imparted on you to craft a healing item. You'll find plenty of Alcohol and Cloth as you search around the bunker, then all you need to do is open the Crafting tab in the menu then select the recipe to make a Bandage.

Give it to the Scientist using the Helpful option and in return they'll hand you the Modified Keycard and DO NOT FORGET Note, before telling you to head to the Interchange. You can then leave them be, and insert the Modified Keycard in the Card Reader up the stairs to exit the bunker.

Threaten the Scientist in Atomfall

(Image credit: Rebellion)

If you're feeling less charitable, then you can threaten the Scientist in Atomfall instead. Selecting the Blunt option with a direct threat of force doesn't actually work, as the Scientist simply replies "ask yourself... if that is the sort of person you are?" However, if you choose the Bargaining option they will decide they are "hardly in a position to negotiate" then hand over the Modified Keycard and DO NOT FORGET Note, before telling you to get out of there before their condition gets worse. You can run around the bunker hoovering up crafting materials before you leave, and keep them all for yourself.

Kill the Scientist in Atomfall

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Lastly, you can ignore all of the possible dialogue options and simply kill the Scientist in Atomfall, either by approaching from behind and following the Takedown prompt or with a solitary punch or kick. Once they're eliminated you can search their corpse to take the Modified Keycard and DO NOT FORGET Note, then grab any crafting materials from the surrounding area before escaping through the bunker door.

Out of the three options, I would personally choose not to help the Scientist in Atomfall and kill them instead, as they are both injured and have been exposed to the effects of the Windscale disaster, so it's possible they will turn into a tough enemy later on if their condition is left to deteriorate further. Just outside of this bunker is a door that can only be opened with the Atomfall Signal Redirector, which you won't have access to until much later in the game, and you don't want any additional surprises if you come back here further down the line.

If you're looking for some further guidance, then we have the lowdown on the best Atomfall Skills to unlock first, as well as a walkthrough for how to open the Forgotten Cellar door in Atomfall.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.