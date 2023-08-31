Should you betray Delgado with Mathis in Starfield?

The option to betray Delgado with Mathis in Starfield is a tempting one as the Crimson Fleet head is a bit of a bastard, but your choice has little impact on the outcome. This Starfield decision comes about just after you and fellow Crimson Fleet rookie Mathis get isolated from the rest of the pirate crew in the Lock prison down on Suvorov. Once Mathis has laid out his plan to kill Delgado and sell any information on Kryx back to Naeva, you can either shut down his proposal or let him know you’re on board. For now. Mutiny or not, here are the results from both choices when deciding whether help Mathis betray Delgado in Starfield.

Starfield Echoes of the Past Mathis choice explained

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Regardless of which option you choose, Mathis sours on his idea of betraying and killing Delgado and backs out of his own plan, so your choice doesn’t matter. After speaking to Delgado via the prison intercom in the shuttle bay, Mathis will ask you to forget about the whole “killing Delgado” thing, so there’s no mutiny opportunity while you’re in the Lock. At this point, you can also tell Mathis that he owes you, although I’m not sure if this leads to anything – he is a pirate after all.

Head back to the Key and report to Delgado, then you can speak to Mathis again in the Last Nova bar. He seems pretty set on laying low and not plotting any more betrayals. While you don’t get any rewards from this exchange directly, that’s a crisis averted for the Crimson Fleet.

