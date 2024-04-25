How to open the red code chest in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade has a red chest labelled Tetrastar in Bar 99 on Eidos 7 at the very beginning of the game. Well, not so much a red chest, as a chest with a red keypad - because it's apparently broken, or at least won't let you even try to enter the passcode. Whatever the case, you can't put in a passcode, which raises the question: how do you get it open? In fact, as you progress through the game, you'll encounter more chests that also refuse passcodes, so I'll explain how to open the red Tetrastar chest in Stellar Blade below, as well as what's inside.

How to open the red keypad chest in Bar 99 in Stellar Blade

(Image credit: Sony)

The red Tetrastar chest in Bar 99 on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade cannot be opened the first time you encounter it - in fact, you won't be able to open it until much later in the game, returning to that area hours later.

What you need to do is progress the story until you reach a location called Xion, which has a Bulletin Board. The board has a list of optional secondary missions and challenges that players can take for extra rewards. More missions will open up as you progress through the story, and after you complete a story mission called Light of Hope, head back to the Bulletin Board to see an optional mission called Legion's Lost Stash (expect this point to be roughly 8-15 hours in, depending on ability and how much optional content you're doing).

(Image credit: Sony)

This mission simply gives you the passcode for the red Tetrastar chest in Bar 99 on Silent Street Eidos 7: 1228. Not only that, it actually unlocks the ability to enter the passcode in the first place: until then, you are simply denied at the keypad.

If you need help finding the chest again, head to Eidos 7 and, from the landing point, follow the street until you reach the section where you have to swing on bars over the chasm. Progress straight on, but watch your left side for a flickering sign that says Bar 99. Go through the door beneath it (there'll be a couple of enemies) and follow the path to the left side to find the red chest. Opening it will gain you a variety of nondescript Nano Elements of various types, including some Extreme-quality Elements.

(Image credit: Sony)

This is how the red consoled-chests work, ultimately - they're contextual. You'll find more throughout the game, and simply have to come back to them when a mission or document gives you the code.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission