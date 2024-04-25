The Stellar Blade Simple Puzzle solution

The Stellar Blade Simple Puzzle is a strange math test you can find early on at the Bulletin Board, which challenges you to key in the answer at a console in Xion. These equations are pretty complicated to those who aren't used to doing such things, and we don't blame anybody for being a little stumped by suddenly having to do equations when they thought they were getting a game about stabbing alien monsters in impractical clothing. It's also worth keeping in mind that there'll be other tests like this - but we get ahead of ourselves. I've got the solution to the Stellar Blade Simple Puzzle below, as well as an explanation of the actual math involved.

How to solve the Simple Puzzle in Stellar Blade (Image: © Sony) The Stellar Blade Simple Puzzle answer is 304272, which should be entered at the console in Xion marked by the request itself. To explain in more detail, the Simple Puzzle itself is as follows: 4@7@8 = 285684

9@3@5 = 271542

6@2@7 = 121426

5@6@7 = ? The idea is that each number in the pattern is a running together of two multiplications of the individual numbers, followed by a sum total of the resultant answers. So, for example, to get the solution of 4@7@8, you multiply 4 by 7 to get 28, and then 7 by 8 to get 56. That gives you most of the answer, and then, for the last two digits, you add the previous answers together - and 28 and 56 equal 84!

So, for the final answer, you multiply 5 by 6 to get 30, then 6 by 7 to get 42. Then you add those together for 72, and there's your answer: 30/42/72. Enter that into the console, then return back to the Bulletin Board to submit the request for 1000 Gold and 2 Vitcoins.

Later on, there'll be a follow-up request, with an even harder maths test. If you need help with that, our guide to the Stellar Blade wisdom puzzle will help you out.

