Fortnite Summit Temple: Where to collect weapons

The Fortnite Summit Temple is one of the fresh additions to the island this season, tied in to the overall mythological theme that is currently running through the battle royale. If you haven't explored the whole area then you may not have discovered this landmark previously, but you'll need to go there for one of the Fortnite quests so it's time to add it to your radar. If you're not sure where to go, then here's how to find the Summit Temple in Fortnite and collect weapons once you're there.

Where to find Summit Temple in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Summit Temple in Fortnite is a landmark that can be found a little to the northeast of Mount Olympus, right on the edge of where the dry desert area ends and the snowy biome begins, and just below the Summit Base Camp landmark. The Summit Temple is made up of three separate buildings of different sizes, which are all connected together to form an inverted T shape.

How to collect weapons at the Summit Temple in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To collect weapons at the Summit Temple in Fortnite, you ideally need to arrive there at the start of a match, and then run around searching as many chests as possible while grabbing the weapons you find from them and as floor loot. There should be at least eight chests available to search, and make sure you don't overlook the one balanced on the hand of the statue in the northmost building. You need to collect 12 weapons in total, which may involve returning in future matches to gather up the required number to complete this quest.

