Fortnite Shogun's Arena: Where to find it and deal damage

Finding Shogun's Arena in Fortnite is harder than you might think, as it's not actually available when you first start each match. Instead, it appears as a floating set of islands after a certain amount of time has passed, spawning from a rift in a random location high in the sky. While it's home to the challenging Shogun X boss fight and some high tier loot, you're more likely to be looking for it so you can damage opponents in Shogun's Arena for one of the Fortnite quests, and helpfully that's pretty easy to do once you're in the right location. To help you on your way, here's how to find the Fortnite Shogun's Arena and damage opponents once you get there.

Where to find Shogun's Arena in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unlike all of the named POIs on the island that are fixed in place, the Fortnite Shogun's Arena location varies from match to match and you can't predict in advance where it will be. You also can't head there straight away, as you need to wait until around the fourth Storm circle starting to close in for Shogun's Arena to emerge from a rift above the island. Around this time a red marker will appear in the sky to indicate where the rift is appearing, and once it spawns you can see Shogun's Arena on your map as as a cluster of red islands along with an icon for the boss Shogun X. Head to that area, then use one of the Air Sprites on the ground below to launch yourself up to the floating islands.

How to damage opponents in Shogun's Arena in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've arrived on the floating island, you then need someone to fight. If other players have also landed there then you can attack them in the usual way to damage opponents in Shogun's Arena, however it's much easier to attack the roaming Shogun X boss as damage to them will still count towards this quest. Ideally you want to hit them from a distance with a ranged weapon to quickly rack up the required 300 damage, as once alerted the boss will start teleporting towards you and dishing out deadly attacks – once you've ticked off the challenge it's up to you if you want to stick around for a tough fight or bounce out of there as quickly as possible.

