Fortnite Outlaw Keycard: How to unlock it and what does it do

The Fortnite Outlaw Keycard is a fresh item that launched with the v34.10 update, and it will be potentially game-changing for those who can upgrade it sufficiently to access restricted areas. With a levelled up keycard players will be able to access the backrooms in the Fortnite Black Markets, where an additional selection of powerful weapons is available for purchase along with other perks depending on your status with the Outlaws. However, before any of that can happen the Community needs to work together to rebel against Fletcher Kane, so here's everything you need to know about unlocking the Outlaw Keycard in Fortnite and what you can do with it afterwards.

How to unlock the Fortnite Outlaw Keycard

The Smash N' Grab Jewelry Store in Masked Meadows (Image credit: Epic Games)

To unlock the Common Fortnite Outlaw Keycard, you need to contribute to the Community quest that all players are working towards. This involves robbing vaults and Cases to deplete Fletcher Kane's gold reserves, and there are two main ways to do this:

Crack the vaults at Crime City, Lonely Lair, Masked Meadows, and Seaport City

Rob the Smash N' Grab Jewelry Stores in various POIs

The Smash N' Grab Jewelry Stores will be protected by a couple of Alpha Guards, but once they're taken out you should find a safe behind the counter to empty as well as several Cases to interact with and Rob Valuables from. Keep an eye on the Outlaw Keycard section of the Fortnite quests screen to track the Community's progress towards 100% completion.

How to upgrade the Fortnite Outlaw Keycard

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've unlocked the Common Outlaw Keycard, you'll then need to complete further Outlaw Keycard quests to earn upgrades for it. Including that initial Community quest, these are the upgrades you can unlock:

5 Quests - Uncommon Outlaw Keycard

Grants access to Black Market backrooms where Exotic items are available to purchase, and some also contain Fortnite characters.

10 Quests - Rare Outlaw Keycard

The Outlaw Chests in backrooms can be opened to get free Bars.

15 Quests - Epic Outlaw Keycard

Premium loadouts are available to purchase from Black Market shopkeepers for a large number of Bars: Joss' Loadout - Holo Twister AR, Pump & Dump, Rocket Drill, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, and Greed Boon. Keisha's Loadout - Falcon Eye Sniper, Outlaw Shotgun, Gold Splashes, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, and Greed Boon. Skillet's Loadout - Sticky Grenade Launcher, Mammoth Pistol, Kneecapper, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, and Greed Boon.

Premium loadouts are available to purchase from Black Market shopkeepers for a large number of Bars: 20 Quests - Legendary Outlaw Keycard

Opening Outlaw Chests in backrooms also drops a Legendary item and Dill Bit.

How to use the Fortnite Outlaw Keycard

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To use the Fortnite Outlaw Keycard, you simply need to visit one of the Black Markets found near Crime City, Magic Mosses, or Masked Meadow then look for a locked door at the far end, like the one pictured above. Once you have the upgraded Uncommon Outlaw Keycard, interact with the door and it will open for you, granting access to the backroom where you can find additional weapons, characters, Outlaw Chests, and more.

