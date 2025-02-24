Can you buy Reboot Cards in Fortnite?

According to leaks you'll soon be able to buy Fortnite Reboot Cards in a future update, to bring back your teammates

Buy Reboot Cards in Fortnite
(Image credit: Epic Games)

The ability to buy Reboot Cards in Fortnite could be a complete game-changer for team modes from Duos to Squads, meaning you'd no longer have to risk running into a danger zone to recover your fallen teammate's dropped card. Often when someone on your team is eliminated, those responsible will wait around in the area to pick off anyone else who comes to try and collect the Reboot Card, posing a significant threat to the rest of the team, but that could all be about to change in Fortnite Season 2. For more information, here's what we know so far about buying Fortnite Reboot Cards.

When can you buy Fortnite Reboot Cards?

According to a post from Fortnite leaker Loolo, you will soon be able to buy Reboot Cards in Fortnite, and this was accompanied by a video of a player interacting with a Reboot Van. Alongside the usual option of spending a collected Reboot Card to reboot squad members, this shows a second option to 'buy dropped Reboot Cards' in exchange for Gold Bars, which can then be used immediately to bring back an eliminated teammate.

At this point it isn't know when this feature will be added to the game, but a further post from Loolo confirms that it was made available in competitive mode by mistake, meaning it's already set up in the code and presumably could be activated at any point. We also don't know how much it will actually cost to buy Fortnite Reboot Cards when the feature goes live – the single Gold Bar cost shown in the clip has to be a placeholder, as this service is likely to cost significantly more to keep the game balanced and fair. I'll update this guide when more information is available.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 700 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

