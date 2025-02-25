Fortnite Black Markets: Where are they and how to use them

Fortnite Black Markets are a fresh addition to the battle royale, and they can help you get your hands on some extremely rare weapons or helpful items – as long as you have the means to pay for them! While Gold Bars are much more readily available during Fortnite Season 2, the prices at the Black Market reflect this so there are no bargain weapons to be purchased, and some of the rarest ones can only be bought with the new Dill Bits that you'll find if you successfully rob a vault. To discover more information about the way this all works, here's how to find and use Black Markets in Fortnite.

Where are the Fortnite Black Markets?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three Fortnite Black Markets in total, which can be found in the locations marked on the map above, and they should also be visible on the in-game map as a small market icon. All of them are actually hidden underground, so once you arrive at the destination you'll have to head down to find them – at Backwoods you should look for the stairs inside the pagoda, for Boom Hole you need to find one of two gates leading into the rock face with a grind rail behind them, and at Rouge Repairs you'll need to go down the stairs in the garage.

How to use Black Markets in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you're inside one of the Fortnite Black Markets you can approach the various cases to browse what weapons and items are for sale, and the prices vary significantly depending on the rarity of the product – you can pick up some Thermite for just 50 Gold Bars, while an Epic Plasma Burst Rifle will set you back 600! There are also certain weapons that you can only buy using a Dill Bit, which is obtained by cracking open and robbing a vault. While Gold Bars can be accumulated across many games, Dill Bits are only valid for the match in which they're collected, so if you get you hands on any you should make a beeline for the nearest Black Market to cash them in.

From my experiences so far, these are the Fortnite Black Market prices and stock you're looking at for weapons and items in each location:

Backwoods Black Market

Enhanced Collateral Damage AR (Mythic) - 1 Dill Bit

Holo Twister Assault Rifle (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Plasma Burst Laser (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Striker Burst Rifle (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit

Twinfire Auto Shotgun (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Veiled Precision SMG (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Veiled Precision SMG (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit

Adrenaline Rush Boon - 1 Dill Bit

Gold Splash (Rare) - 150 Bars

Med Kit (Uncommon) - 75 Gold Bars

Med-Mist Smoke Grenade (Rare) - 125 Bars

Shield Potion (Rare) - 150 Gold Bars

Thermite (Rare) - 50 Gold Bars

Boom Hole Black Market

Collateral Damage Assault Rifle (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Enhanced Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Mythic) - 1 Dill Bit

Mammoth Pistol (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Mammoth Pistol (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit

Plasma Burst Laser (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit

Sticky Grenade Launcher (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit

Veiled Precision SMG (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Gold Rush Boon - 1 Dill Bit

Med Kit (Uncommon) - 75 Gold Bars

Med-Mist Smoke Grenade (Rare) - 125 Bars

Port-A-Cover (Rare) - 125 Bars

Shield Potion (Rare) - 150 Gold Bars

Thermite (Rare) - 50 Gold Bars

Rouge Repairs Black Market

Falcon Eye Sniper (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit

Falcon Eye Sniper (Mythic) - 1 Dill Bit

Plasma Burst Laser (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Striker Burst Rifle (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Striker Burst Rifle (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit

Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Veiled Precision SMG (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars

Vulture Boon - 1 Dill Bit

Med Kit (Uncommon) - 75 Gold Bars

Pulse Scanner (Epic) - 200 Gold Bars

Shield Potion (Rare) - 150 Gold Bars

Thermite (Rare) - 50 Gold Bars

Once you've made your purchases at one of the Fortnite Black Markets, you can either leave the way you came in or hop into the Port-a-Potty to be teleported to a location nearby – a great way to escape if someone is coming in behind you!

