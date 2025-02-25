Fortnite Black Markets: Where are they and how to use them
Black Markets in Fortnite will sell you the most powerful weapons, but only if you have the Gold Bars or Dill Bits to pay for them
Fortnite Black Markets are a fresh addition to the battle royale, and they can help you get your hands on some extremely rare weapons or helpful items – as long as you have the means to pay for them! While Gold Bars are much more readily available during Fortnite Season 2, the prices at the Black Market reflect this so there are no bargain weapons to be purchased, and some of the rarest ones can only be bought with the new Dill Bits that you'll find if you successfully rob a vault. To discover more information about the way this all works, here's how to find and use Black Markets in Fortnite.
Where are the Fortnite Black Markets?
There are three Fortnite Black Markets in total, which can be found in the locations marked on the map above, and they should also be visible on the in-game map as a small market icon. All of them are actually hidden underground, so once you arrive at the destination you'll have to head down to find them – at Backwoods you should look for the stairs inside the pagoda, for Boom Hole you need to find one of two gates leading into the rock face with a grind rail behind them, and at Rouge Repairs you'll need to go down the stairs in the garage.
How to use Black Markets in Fortnite
Once you're inside one of the Fortnite Black Markets you can approach the various cases to browse what weapons and items are for sale, and the prices vary significantly depending on the rarity of the product – you can pick up some Thermite for just 50 Gold Bars, while an Epic Plasma Burst Rifle will set you back 600! There are also certain weapons that you can only buy using a Dill Bit, which is obtained by cracking open and robbing a vault. While Gold Bars can be accumulated across many games, Dill Bits are only valid for the match in which they're collected, so if you get you hands on any you should make a beeline for the nearest Black Market to cash them in.
From my experiences so far, these are the Fortnite Black Market prices and stock you're looking at for weapons and items in each location:
Backwoods Black Market
- Enhanced Collateral Damage AR (Mythic) - 1 Dill Bit
- Holo Twister Assault Rifle (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Plasma Burst Laser (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Striker Burst Rifle (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit
- Twinfire Auto Shotgun (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Veiled Precision SMG (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Veiled Precision SMG (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit
- Adrenaline Rush Boon - 1 Dill Bit
- Gold Splash (Rare) - 150 Bars
- Med Kit (Uncommon) - 75 Gold Bars
- Med-Mist Smoke Grenade (Rare) - 125 Bars
- Shield Potion (Rare) - 150 Gold Bars
- Thermite (Rare) - 50 Gold Bars
Boom Hole Black Market
- Collateral Damage Assault Rifle (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Enhanced Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Mythic) - 1 Dill Bit
- Mammoth Pistol (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Mammoth Pistol (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit
- Plasma Burst Laser (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit
- Sticky Grenade Launcher (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit
- Veiled Precision SMG (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Gold Rush Boon - 1 Dill Bit
- Med Kit (Uncommon) - 75 Gold Bars
- Med-Mist Smoke Grenade (Rare) - 125 Bars
- Port-A-Cover (Rare) - 125 Bars
- Shield Potion (Rare) - 150 Gold Bars
- Thermite (Rare) - 50 Gold Bars
Rouge Repairs Black Market
- Falcon Eye Sniper (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit
- Falcon Eye Sniper (Mythic) - 1 Dill Bit
- Plasma Burst Laser (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Striker Burst Rifle (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Striker Burst Rifle (Legendary) - 1 Dill Bit
- Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Veiled Precision SMG (Epic) - 600 Gold Bars
- Vulture Boon - 1 Dill Bit
- Med Kit (Uncommon) - 75 Gold Bars
- Pulse Scanner (Epic) - 200 Gold Bars
- Shield Potion (Rare) - 150 Gold Bars
- Thermite (Rare) - 50 Gold Bars
Once you've made your purchases at one of the Fortnite Black Markets, you can either leave the way you came in or hop into the Port-a-Potty to be teleported to a location nearby – a great way to escape if someone is coming in behind you!
