Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases: Where to search them

Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases are a fresh addition for this season, and they contain the hottest new currency bearing the bright green pickle face of Big Dill himself. If you can find and search one of these display cases then you'll receive a Dill Bit coin, which is used to purchase high-end weapons but is only valid for the match in which you collect it. Dill Bits feature several times in the current Fortnite quests, including the Kickstart and Weekly sections, so it's useful to know how to get them if you want to complete all of those challenges. If you're ready to get paid, then here's how to search a Dill Bit Display Case in Fortnite.

Where are the Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of eight Fortnite Dill Bit Display Cases and four vaults, so you can find two cases in every vault. Three of those vaults are located within banks, while the other is deep within Fletcher Kane's mansion hideout. I've marked all of their locations on the map above, which are as follows:

Lonewolf Lair

Crime City Bank (in Crime City)

(in Crime City) Masked Motorway Bank (in Masked Meadows)

(in Masked Meadows) Seaport City Bank (in Seaport City)

How to search a Dill Bit Display Case in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To access a Dill Bit Display Case in Fortnite, you need to visit one of the locations marked above and then crack open the vault. This is done by attaching Thermite to the vault door, which can be found as random loot, collected from a Go Bag in the area near the vault, or purchased from one of the Fortnite Black Markets. When you attach the Thermite all hell will break loose, triggering waves of Alpha Guards and sometimes even Fletcher Kane himself, who you'll need to fight off while the Thermite burns through the door. You can speed up this process by shooting the glowing weakpoints that appear on the vault door, until eventually it blows open.

Once you can get inside the vault, you just need to approach and search one of the Dill Bit Display Cases to complete this quest, then you can take the Dill Bit to one of the Black Markets and exchange it for a high tier weapon of your choice.

