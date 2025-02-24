Fortnite Outlaw Oasis Vault: How to open the secret vault

The Fortnite Outlaw Oasis Vault contains a hidden stash of loot, which you can only access if you know the secret method to unlock it. Unlike the four main vaults found in Crime City, Lonewolf Lair, Masked Meadows, and Seaport City, the one at the luxury spa isn't marked on the map and you can't blow it open with Thermite like the others, adding an air of mystery to this Fortnite Season 2 bunker. Don't worry though as I'm here to help you crack the code, so here's how to find and open the Outlaw Oasis Vault in Fortnite.

Where is the Fortnite Outlaw Oasis Vault?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Outlaw Oasis Vault is located, unsurprisingly, in the Outlaw Oasis POI on the west side of the island. When you get there, enter the building on the southern edge of the largest healing pool – the vault is initially hidden, so you're looking for three gold wolf statues that you can interact with.

How to open the Outlaw Oasis Vault in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To open the Outlaw Oasis Vault in Fortnite, you need to turn all three gold wolf statues so they are facing forward, which you can do by approaching them and following the prompt that appears. You can turn them in any order, and this is the most efficient way of doing it:

Left Gold Wolf Statue: Turn once

Turn once Middle Gold Wolf Statue: Turn twice

Turn twice Right Gold Wolf Statue: Turn once

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once all three statues are facing forward in alignment they'll briefly flash gold, then a hatch will open to provide access to the secret Fortnite Outlaw Oasis Vault beneath you – this is initially hidden, so you'll need to destroy the rug on the floor to reveal it. Drop down inside the vault and you should find a Rare Chest plus two regular Chests to search for loot, though be warned that these aren't all guaranteed to spawn in every match. Once you've emptied the vault you can either leave the same way you came in, or use the Port-a-Potty to exit through a tunnel and spawn outside a short distance away.

