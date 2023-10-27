All Alan Wake 2 cult stash locations and solutions

You can find Alan wake 2 stashes all over Washington state and some, like the rock rock tree one have tricky puzzles to solve. A lot of them have unique puzzles too, often requiring you to uncover some sort of combination or code, or loot a key from somewhere to open up these scattered cultist stashes. In general, you'll get basic Alan Wake 2 supplies like a bit of ammo and a healing item from most stashes, but some can grant unique items, like the crossbow, to Saga.

If you're stuck on one, or just don't want to miss out on all the help you can get from finding them, then we've mapped out where they all are and how you can crack them open below.

Where to find Cauldron Lake stashes in Alan Wake 2

There are five Alan Wake 2 cult stashes in the Cauldron Lake area. While this is the first area in the game you explore, it's important to know that not all of these can be reached as soon as you get there. You'll need to play through the story by investigating the crime scene in Alan Wake 2 and progress the Nightingale murder investigation to access most of the stashes.

1. Cauldron lake mobile home stash padlock combination (Image: © Remedy) Accessible at the start The mobile home stash can be found just outside the home itself and will have you looking for symbols inside according to the clues on the note above. Specifically:

- Wash your hands - bathroom sink - Take chicken out of fridge - fridge - Take a nap - bed

You don't actually have to do any of that, just get the symbols near by the relevant items and use them to open the padlock. This is the combination you need for the Cauldrons lake mobile home stash padlock:

2. Cauldron Lake shore stash (Image: © Remedy) Accessible after the flood water recedes the first time. You have to go off the beaten bath and under some fallen trees to reach this lake shore stash. It's not really much of a challenge, with an easy simple Simon lock - just hit the buttons that bleep and light up in the same order. I've marked the ones you need in the image.

3. Cauldron Lake streamside stash (Image: © Remedy ) Accessible after the flood water recedes the first time. You'll find the Alan Wake 2 streamside stash near a table and some camping gear. You'll know you're in the right area when you see some yellow arrows that light up under your torch. The box has no markings on in save for a picture of a lightbulb so use the light (your torch) to follow the arrows to find the streamside stash key. Take that back and use it to open the box. I've marked both locations on the map.

4. Alan Wake 2 Cauldron Lake rock rock tree stash (Image: © Remedy ) Accessible after the flood water recedes the first time.

The rock, rock, tree stash in Alan Wake 2 is a struggle because you need to find three simple sums painted on a tree and two rocks, but the second rock is easy to miss. Solve the sums and you'll get three digits that give you the combination lock code: - 3+3 = 6 (on the rock above the box) - 6+2 = 8 (on a tree to the left of the box) - 7-2 = 5 (the large rock by the stream below the box)

That gives you the rock rock tree stash combination: 6 5 8

5. Cauldron Lake rental cabins (Image: © Remedy) Accessible only once you've got the bolt cutters. Now that you've got the bolt cutters, you can get the final Cauldron Lake cult stash in Alan Wake 2 at the rental cabin park, although it requires a bespoke key. The strange drawing on the stash box is quite unhelpful but it's roughly trying to show obstacles in the area you need to pass to reach the key. Start heading through the unlocked cabin adjacent to the one with the stash inside, then go left and head under the fallen tree. Carry on through the next cabin to reach the clearing, then look over to the right and head over to the gazebo. Look right and down the road from the gazebo and you'll spot a rusty car. Go over to it and shine your light at the trees. Go over to one marked two and you can pick up the Lake Cabins Stash Key from behind the tree.

Where to find Bright Falls stashes in Alan Wake 2

The first time you visit Bright Falls, there are no stashes to find, but after you complete the first Alan Wake section, you'll return to Bright Falls as Saga and can unlock just one cult stash. Progress through the story and Watery to unlock more parts of the Bright Falls map, and therefore access more stashes.

1. Bright Falls Elderwood Palace Lodge stash (Image: © Remedy) Accessible after you complete the first playable section as Alan Wake and end up as Saga in the lodge.

The Elderwood Lodge cult stash in Alan Wake 2 is hiding behind some boxes on the road outside the Elderwood Palace Lodge hotel. As Saga, leave the hotel and head right down the road. Look behind the white box truck and you'll spot the stash. This one is locked with a simple 'Simon says' padlock, where you've got to repeat the pattern of flashing buttons. It's got a bit of ammo for Saga's pistol and the shotgun you'll have got for solving the Alan Wake 2 shotgun padlock code, so it's worth picking up before you head to Watery for the first time.

Where to find the Watery stashes in Alan Wake 2

Watery contains eight of the Alan Wake 2 cult stashes, with one of them even containing a new weapon for Saga. You'll find them all over the area, from the main town, to Coffee World, to the lighthouse, though some can only be accessed after your first visit to the town as the flood water needs to recede as in Cauldron Lake.

1. Watery Suomi Hiking Trail stash (Image: © Remedy) Accessible as soon as you get to Watery.

Follow your cases in Watery and you'll eventually be directed to the Suomi Hiking Trail which leads up and around to the Coffee World amusement park. Follow the main trail path and eventually you might spot a stash high up on a ledge on the east side that you can't reach. Continue walking up the trail but keep an eye out for the path on your right that allows you to go back and up to where the stash is. It's another 'Simon says' lock, so just repeat the pattern of lights and you'll gain access to what's inside.

2. How to get the crossbow from the Watery shooting range stash (Image: © Remedy) Accessible as soon as you get to Watery.

From the previous stash, continue following the main path and you'll easily notice the Break Room hut on the west side of the path. Outside this hut is a crossbow shooting range, and you'll find a cult stash under the wooden shelter. This stash is locked with a three-digit combination padlock. Look at the number cards to the right of the shelter with the crossbow bolts in them to get the code numbers, then look at the number of bolts in each card to get the order – you'll find that the Watery shooting range stash code is 5 2 7. Enter that to get inside the stash and collect the crossbow weapon for Saga, so this Alan Wake 2 stash is well worth getting!

3. Watery Coffee World Ferris wheel stash (Image: © Remedy) Accessible as soon as you get to Coffee World in Watery.

There's one Alan Wake 2 cult stash next to the Ferris Wheel, or Slow Roaster, in Coffee World. It's locked with a three-digit combination, but has a clue that says 'ONLY STRIPED CUPS'. To learn the code, just look at the numbers on the white-and-blue striped cups on the Slow Roaster. You'll end up with 1 4 7 as the code for the Watery Coffee World Ferris wheel stash.

4. Watery Coffee World well stash (Image: © Remedy) Accessible as soon as you get to Coffee World in Watery.

The other cult stash in Coffee World is just behind the Huotari Well on the west side of the park. This one has a standard key lock and features an illustration of park mascot Mr. Drippy that says 'what hides behind the smile?'. To find the key, head up behind the large Mr. Drippy statue near Coffee World's main entrance – on the map, this statue is roughly between the Espresso Express and Percolator rides. Head to statue's left side and look on the ground to collect the Coffee World Stash Key. Take it back to the well stash and open the crate to get some pistol and shotgun ammo and a flare.

5. Watery Lighthouse stash (Image: © Remedy) Accessible after going to the trailer park. If you've reached the Lighthouse stash, you've probably already noticed a few triangular cult symbols lying around with luminous yellow paint markings nearby, and you'll need to use these to enter the correct symbol code into the stash's padlock. To discover the code, find the cult symbols with paint markings that look like Roman numerals. The triangular symbol marked 'I' comes first, then the symbol marked with 'II', then 'III'. See the below image for the full triangular Watery Lighthouse stash symbol code.

6. Watery trailer park stash (Image: © Remedy) Accessible after completing the Watery boss fight. For this Alan Wake 2 cult stash in the trailer park, you need a specific key which can luckily be found very close by. To the right of the stash itself, you'll notice a pole with an electric box attached and a nearby blue crate. Climb onto the crate and look over to the top of the electrical box to spot the Trailer Park Stash Key. Grab the key, take it to the stash, and loot what's inside.

7. Watery town stash (Image: © Remedy) Accessible after completing the Watery boss fight. Just before you leave Watery for Bright Falls, you should grab this Alan Wake 2 cult stash on one of the jetties. It's a simple three-digit combination padlock, but discovering the combination requires you to do some basic algebra. We've made a full guide on this Alan Wake 2 battery stash puzzle, but to save you the effort, the code you need is 4 9 6.

8. Watery Kalevala Knights workshop stash (Image: © Remedy) Accessible only once you've got the bolt cutters. The final Watery cult stash is in the Kalevala Knights MC workshop, and it has a code that links to the number of spare parts for the attractions in Coffee World. Bearing stash's spare parts note in mind, you need to go around the workshop grounds counting how many spare Slow Roaster Ferris Wheel cups, Espresso Express rockets, and Latte Lagoon boats you see. By doing this, you'll get the code 5-4-2. Enter this into the stash's padlock to get inside.

We're still updating this guide with all the Alan Wake 2 cult stash locations, but we've also found this map later in the game which marks them all for you, so in the meantime, you can use this to help you find each stash. Bear in mind, the map doesn't reveal the solution to each stash's puzzle, so you will need to figure those out for yourselves!

