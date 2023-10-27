How to solve the Alan Wake 2 battery amps stash puzzle

The Alan Wake 2 battery cult stash might have you stumped as getting the padlock code requires you to solve a maths equation using algebra. The stash, which can be found on the western pier in Watery town after the flooding has subsided, tasks you with determining how many amps battery B2 is worth. To save you the hassle, I've crunched the numbers and have solved the Alan Wake 2 battery stash puzzle.

How to open the Alan Wake 2 battery cult stash and solve the B2 amps puzzle (Image: © Remedy) The quick answer to this maths question for the Alan Wake 2 battery amps puzzle stash is that B2 has 496 amps. That means the code you need to enter for the stash's padlock is 4 9 6.

After opening the stash, I got shotgun shells, crossbow bolts, and a trauma pad, so it was worth solving for some supplies. Like the note inside, I'm sure you were just as surprised to find algebra in a survival horror game but there you go. Here's my working in case you want extra proof:

The first part of the question explains that B1, B2, and B3 total 1600 amps when added, therefore B1 + B2 + B3 = 1600 The second part explains that B1 = 2B3 and B2 = B3 + 128. Substitute these into the original equation to get: 2B3 + (B3 + 128) + B3 = 1600 Simplify that down and solve for B3:

4B3 + 128 = 1600

4B3 = 1472

B3 = 368 Therefore, B2 = 368 + 128 = 496 Substitute it all into the original equation to check: 2(368) + (368 + 128) + 368 = 1600

If you've not already got it, make sure you grab the crossbow from one of the other Alan Wake 2 cult stashes in Watery – it's a pretty useful weapon to have, and there's quite a lot of ammo for it around the town.



