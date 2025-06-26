What's the answer to the Death Stranding 2 block puzzle?
The DS2 question about blocks and shapes is about forming a rectangle from Tetris pieces.
The block puzzle question in Death Stranding 2 that Rainy gives Sam is about forming a rectangle with one of several Tetris piece shapes, finding the right block to slot into the "?" icon and solve the puzzle. Unlike the previous question that Rainy and Tomorrow gave you, this one is less about biology and more about spatial awareness and geometry, which is arguably slightly more helpful in Death Stranding 2?
Regardless, you can't progress until you get this question correct and solve the puzzle of the block shapes in DS2: On the Beach, so while you can't really fail in any meaningful way, you can get it right sooner and expedite the process a little. I'll explain how you do that.
How to solve the block puzzle in Death Stranding 2
The answer and solution to Rainy's block puzzle question in Death Stranding 2 is the L-shaped block on the right, as seen in the image above. That's the only shape that can fit with the other two to form the rectangle block you're trying to create.
Like before with the Death Stranding 2 platypus question, there's no real penalty for getting this wrong. If you do mess it up, you just reload the save and answer it again, repeating the process until you finally give the correct answer that allows you to proceed. Unlike last time, the rewards are doubled, as you get 200 Likes from Drawbridge, as well as another decal for your Death Stranding 2 vehicles, this one showing Tomorrow.
This event will occur at some point after resting in the DHV Magellan when you've completed the previous question, but it's also not the last, as there'll be at least a couple more opportunities to answer questions, the next one of which is the Death Stranding 2 F1 fastest route puzzle. That one's even more of a brain-teaser, so our guide will help you with the answer to that.
Want more help with this post-apocalyptic world? Discover all the Death Stranding 2 mine locations and you'll never be short of farming resources again! Or why not find out all the ways of how to fast travel in Death Stranding 2! There's more out there than just the Magellan...
