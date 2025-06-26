How to solve the Death Stranding 2 F1 Fastest Route puzzle

The F1 fastest route puzzle in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is about working out the fastest way to deliver to all four facilities and the order of deliveries, taking the time of each section in mind. It's probably the question that Rainy and Tomorrow ask you that most reflects a skillset that Sam would need to understand as a porter, but either way, you won't be able to progress through Death Stranding 2 until you answer.

To help you out, I've got the correct order for the F1 fastest route puzzle in Death Stranding 2 below, the last of the questions that Rainy, at the very least, will ask you as part of her schooling.

How to solve the F1 fastest route puzzle in Death Stranding 2 (Image: © Sony) To solve the fastest route from F1 puzzle in Death Stranding 2, you need to answer in the following order: B-A-C-D.

Rather than the biology knowledge of the previous Death Stranding 2 platypus question, the idea here is that you need to tally all the possible routes by the times attached to them, and see what the sum total is. The shortest total that allows you to reach all four facilities is the answer, so if you go B-A-C-D. the total amount of time is 27'45. Admittedly that's over a day of hiking total, but it's still the fastest route from F1 to all four other locations.

The rewards here are even more than the Death Stranding 2 block puzzle before. Now you get 300 Likes from Drawbridge, and a Fragile-themed vehicle decal. Admittedly, these rewards are pretty insubstantial at this point in the game, but it's better than getting nothing, especially considering you have to answer this question or be forced to reload and try again.

This is technically the end of your education with Rainy, though it's not the end of being asked questions in the Magellan altogether. At some point, Tomorrow will approach you personally with a more difficult kind of test, as we've explained in the Death Stranding 2 Tomorrow's Nightmare choice guide.

