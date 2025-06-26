What's the answer to the Death Stranding 2 Platypus question?

The answer to the platypus question in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach comes out of nowhere, but what doesn't in this game? On leaving his quarters in the Magellan, Rainy and Tomorrow reveal that they're doing basic schooling, and ask Sam for his input on the question concerning the life cycle of the duck-billed platypus. I'm guessing you didn't think this would be part of the experience when you started playing Death Stranding 2,

Fortunately, I'll lay out the answer to the platypus question in Death Stranding 2 below and whether you should pick Egg, Larva, Semen or Embryo. Ultimately, there isn't much at stake though – and you won't be able to screw up anything long-term.

How to answer the Platypus question in Death Stranding 2 (Image: © Sony) The answer to Rainy's question in DS2 is Platypus Egg, as the duck-billed platypus is one of the very few mammals in nature that lay eggs rather than gives birth to live young. So if you look at the other two example life cycles for the human and flower, the "pre-birth" section of the life cycle marked for both of them (seeds and embryo) is where the platypus would be represented by an egg.

However, there is no real penalty to getting the question wrong. If you answer incorrectly, the game simply reloads from the point where you woke up in your own bed and the scene plays again, only this time with the incorrect question greyed out. For getting the question right, you'll receive 100 Likes from Drawbridge, as well as a new decal of Rainy for your Death Stranding 2 vehicles.

This whole sequence only comes out after you add the Data Scientist to the Chiral Network as part of the main campaign, but will mark the beginning of multiple similar questions that occur sporadically after resting in the DHV Magellan. This one will be followed by the Death Stranding 2 block puzzle, which is far more of a mental challenge, and then the Death Stranding 2 F1 fastest route puzzle, which is even harder than that!

