How to find the Artist in Death Stranding 2 and all rewards

The Death Stranding 2 Artist, Lauren Tsai, is one of the main Preppers you can deliver cargo to in Mexico early on in the game, helping you unlock new colors for cosmetic customization. They're not exactly the most useful rewards, especially compared to the weapons and other upgrades offered by some settlements and other Preppers, but if you want to make Sam and his gear look as snazzy as possible, then delivering cargo to the Artist should be a priority for you in Death Stranding 2.

Thankfully, while Lauren Tsai's bunker is hidden away atop a gigantic hill, getting there is more time consuming rather than difficult. If you're trying to find the Artist in Death Stranding 2 and want to know about all of her rewards, I've explained everything below.

Death Stranding 2 Artist location

(Image credit: Sony)

If you've got cargo in Death Stranding 2 with the Artist's name attached, her bunker will be marked on the map on top of a massive hill that's roughly between the C1 South Distribution Center and the ruins near the Geophysics Lab.

If you've passed the Death Stranding 2 Bokka bunker and have reached the C1 South Distribution Center, you can very easily reach the Artist by following the natural path leading all the way up the hill from this facility. But, since it's a steep uphill climb, it can take a long time, especially if you're carrying a lot of gear and are unstable as a result. If you have access to any of the Death Stranding 2 vehicles, they will make the journey considerably faster.

Once you reach the top with some cargo, you can head inside the Artist's bunker and drop it off to earn some Likes and maybe even some rewards.

All Artist rewards in Death Stranding 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Death Stranding 2 Likes earned by completing the Artist's Aid Requests and delivering cargo to her will go towards increasing your Connection Level, up to a maximum of five stars. At each level, your Chiral Network bandwidth increases for all of Mexico, material storage at the Artist's bunker increases, and you get the following rewards from her:

1 Star: Coyote Brown Color Data, Bright Yellow Color Data

Coyote Brown Color Data, Bright Yellow Color Data 2 Stars: Navy Blue Color Data, Volcano Orange Color Data

Navy Blue Color Data, Volcano Orange Color Data 3 Stars: Desert Pink Color Data, Ghost Green Color Data

Desert Pink Color Data, Ghost Green Color Data 4 Stars: Express Purple Color Data, Signal Green Color Data

Express Purple Color Data, Signal Green Color Data 5 Stars: Sandy Tan Color Data, Rose Pink Color Data, Lauren Tsai Hologram, Patch 49: BT Magniceps Backpack Patch

As with other Preppers, getting your Connection Level with them up to five stars also unlocks the ability to rest at her bunker, providing shelter and time to recover when a private room is out of reach.

Later in the game, you can reach . The Artist is one of Mexico's few Preppers, but there are loads more in Australia, such as the the Death Stranding 2 Inventor, although they're quite hard to reach. Before even getting to Australia, you've also got to make the Death Stranding 2 Charlie face choice too.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.