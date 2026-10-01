modern warfare 4 mastery camos

The camo grind is a big part of every Call of Duty release, and Modern Warfare 4 brings nine mastery camos for multiplayer, Warzone, and DMZ. In addition to these, MW4 also introduces prestige mastery camos that reward you for resetting your rank and climbing the progression path all over again.
Mastery camos are some of the most sought-after rewards in Call of Duty games, and Modern Warfare 4's adds a bunch of new Modern Warfare 4 weapon patterns plus some returning favorites. These are all the MW4 mastery camos, plus everything known about their unlock methods.
Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer mastery camos
There are three multiplayer mastery camos to earn in Modern Warfare 4:
While the specific weapon challenges haven't been revealed yet, the unlock process for MW4's multiplayer mastery camos remains the same. Unlock every single base camo for a weapon, then you'll get the challenge to unlock Mercurial Drift.
Mercurial Drift is just the first step of the mastery camo journey. Once you've unlocked Mercurial Drift for every weapon in a class — assault rifles, snipers, etc. — you'll unlock the Polyatomic Reforged challenges for those weapons. Polyatomic Reforged is an updated version of the Polyatomic mastery camo from Modern Warfare 2 and 3.
Orion Reforged
Orion Reforged is another updated variant of an MW2/3 mastery camo. Orion Reforged is unlocked after earning Polyatomic Reforged on every single base game weapon. You'll be able to skip a few guns once Infinity Ward expands MW4's arsenal with post-launch updates, but you'll still need to hit the same overall weapon count to match the base game's arsenal size of 33.
Modern Warfare 4 Prestige Camos
Modern Warfare 4 also introduces prestige weapon camos. These can be earned by climbing the ranks of the classic prestige system instead of the regular prestige system that doesn't reset your unlocks.
Pyroclast
Pyroclast Verge
Pyroclast Scatter
Pyroclast Cascade
Pyroclast
Prestige camos are a new concept (not to be confused with Black Ops 7's weapon prestige camos), and there are four variants of the Pyroclast camo to earn in MW4.
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Pyroclast Verge
You'll get these as you reach higher prestige levels. Pyroclast will most likely be earned after reaching first prestige, with the other versions being rewarded at larger milestones.
Pyroclast Scatter
Regular and classic prestige feature different rewards, and it looks like the Pyroclast camos will be tied to regular prestige to give you a reward for resetting your weapon unlocks.
Pyroclast Cascade
Infinity Ward hasn't revealed specific details about MW4's prestige rewards, so it's unclear if you'll be able to go back and earn the exclusive regular prestige rewards if you choose the regular route that resets you to level one while still keeping all your weapons unlocked.
Modern Warfare 4 Warzone Mastery Camos
You can earn three mastery camos by leveling up weapons in Modern Warfare 4's iteration of Warzone.
Parallax
Damascus Reforged
Empyros
Parallax
With the launch of MW4, Warzone gets a third set of mastery camos following the introduction of battle royale mastery camos with the release of Black Ops 6. Parallax is the first, unlocked after acquiring every other camo for a given weapon.
Damascus Reforged
Once you've gotten Parallax on every weapon in a single category, you'll unlock the challenge for Damascus Reforged. This is an animated remix of a classic camo from Modern Warfare 2019, but it's making the jump from multiplayer to Warzone in MW4. Thankfully, the grind won't be as bad this time around.
Empyros
Empyros is the ultimate prize for Warzone camo grinders. Empyros will be unlocked after earning Damascus Reforged for every weapon in Warzone. Like the other top-tier mastery camos, think of Empyros as a mode completion reward.
Modern Warfare 4 DMZ mastery camos
The extraction-based DMZ mode includes three additional mastery camos:
Chiral
Ripple Tide
Helio
Chiral
Leaving beta after its debut in Modern Warfare 2, DMZ features a trio of mastery camos to grind for. The first is Chiral, which you can earn by completing a challenge that becomes available after finishing a weapon's base camo progression. Chiral is the cherry on top for single weapon camo grinding.
Ripple Tide
Expanding the scope a bit further, Ripple Tide is available once you've earned Chiral camo for every weapon in a single class in DMZ. If you get Chiral for every SMG, for example, you'll unlock the challenges to earn Ripple Tide.
Helio
Lastly, Helio is the ultimate DMZ mastery camo. You'll unlock Helio by getting Ripple Tide on every single gun in DMZ. If it's anything like the previous top-tier mastery camo rewards, there won't be extra challenges required to earn Helio. You'll just unlock it automatically once you've hit the required number of weapons with Ripple Tide.
More information about Modern Warfare 4's camo progression and challenges will be revealed as the release date approaches. This page will be updated with specific challenge details across all three modes when additional details are available.
Diego has been writing about video games since 2018 for various outlets, specializing in live service games, shooters, and RPGs. A diehard fan of photo modes, his play time counters are inflated with dozens of hours messing around with transmog systems to create the perfect outfits. You can also catch him raiding in the critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy XIV, praying to the gacha gods in games like Honkai Star Rail, and being not very good at fighting games. Above all else, he's also still holding out hope that Ape Escape will return someday. Hopefully.
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