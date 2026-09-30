Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes and how to redeem them

Minecraft is an ever-expanding franchise, and there are frequent giveaways to celebrate this fact, including some of the Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes below. Minecraft skins have always been among players' favorite ways to express themselves (outside of creative mode), and are a popular addition even in a single-player capacity. So, with the Minecraft Dungeons 2 launch, there too came some fresh customization options.
While a few of the rewards listed below are redeemed automatically once requirements are met, one is a redemption code that needs to be claimed in-game. This differs to how you would redeem codes for the Minecraft vanilla game, perhaps leading to some confusion, so here's what you need to know.
Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes
These are the Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes and rewards you can get right now:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Reward
How to claim
Twisted Cape
Pre-order Dungeons 2 (can no longer be obtained but can still be redeemed)
Corrupted Creeper Cape
Obtain a code from Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show, Twitch drops, or TikTok watch rewards (can no longer be obtained but can still be redeemed)
Hero Cape
Log into Dungeons 2 with the same Minecraft account you've used in Dungeons 1 before December 31, 2026.
Soul Cape
Purchase Minecraft Dungeons 2 Deluxe Edition
Only one of these is an actual code, and that's the Corrupted Creeper Cape, which can sadly no longer be obtained, but can still be redeemed in-game if you were lucky enough to get one or participated in the Twitch and TikTok watch reward campaigns. If you're unsure how to do so, check out the instructions below.
Rather than actually being codes, the other rewards are claimed in-game automatically once requirements have been met.
Since there is a Minecraft Dungeons codes redemption box in-game, I'd expect to see even more rewards shared this way in the future, and I'll share them here when they arrive.
How to redeem Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes
To redeem Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes, enter the settings menu from in-game, then scroll to the bottom of the General settings menu, where you'll find the code redemption box. Enter your unique code here, hit enter or controller equivalent, and you'll be granted your rewards!
There is another Minecraft Dungeons 2 reward available, the Aurora Cape, but while the reward is for watching Dungeons 2, it's only available to claim in the vanilla game, which must instead be done here. If you try to claim your Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes here, it won't work!
Want more Switch 2 news?
Sign up to our Switch 2 Spotlight newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week
While you're here, why not check out our Minecraft Dungeons 2 review, which compares it to a more grown-up ARPG, while discussing how it's also better than the first Dungeons game.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.