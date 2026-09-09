Jump To:

Halloween the Game codes (September 2026) for 3D glasses

Guides
By
Published

There are Halloween the Game codes floating around, but you may not be able to get one yourself

Michael Myers wears a pair of 3D glasses in Halloween the Game.
(Image credit: Illfonic)
Jump To:

Halloween the Game codes do exist, but at the moment they're restricted to a single promo in conjunction with the Regal Theatre chain in the US. There is a promo code redemption box in-game, which is how you can redeem one of these codes if you're lucky enough to have one, but I hope this means there'll be more Halloween the Game codes in the future - for all of us.

Halloween the Game codes

The Halloween the Game codes redemption box.

(Image credit: Illfonic)

As I've mentioned above, the only Halloween the Game redemption codes at the moment are through a collaboration with Regal Theatres. Anyone who is part of the Regal Crown Club and sees any movie from the Halloween Series in one of their theaters automatically gets sent a redemption code for a 3D Glasses cosmetic item for civilians. You'll receive the code to your inbox at the email address associated with your Regal Crown Club account.

You'll also be in with a chance of winning a code for the actual game, if you don't already own it. If you're lucky enough to win and do, you can always get it on a different platform - but be aware that there's no cross-platform saves if you have access to multiple versions.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

How to redeem Halloween the Game codes

The Halloween the Game codes redemption page, including orange arrows showing you how to get there.

(Image credit: Illfonic)

To redeem Halloween the Game codes, head to the Graveyard tab at the top of the screen, then scroll down to Extras, indicated by three horizontal dots. Here, you'll find the Redeem Codes button where you can open the redemption box, enter your code, and redeem your reward.

So, it's not great news for everyone yet, but hopefully there will be more Halloween the Game codes added in the future, perhaps in a similar fashion to DBD codes.

With or without 3D Glasses, you'll want to check out my tier list of the best Halloween the Game civilians, as well as my top Halloween the Game tips.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Alan Ritchson as Reacher in Reacher season 4
    1
    Reacher 4 has just revealed what was hidden on the USB, but what is the chemical toxin?
  2. 2
    Valheim's 1.0 launch proves its scope for epic journeys is still unbeatable
  3. 3
    No Man's Sky Cosmos update says screw it, build your own space station and destroy "space hulks"
  4. 4
    Light No Fire shows signs of life: No Man's Sky Cosmos uses shared tech, teases huge alliances
  5. 5
    Corsair's new "budget" gaming chair costs $199