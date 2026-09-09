Halloween the Game codes (September 2026) for 3D glasses

Halloween the Game codes do exist, but at the moment they're restricted to a single promo in conjunction with the Regal Theatre chain in the US. There is a promo code redemption box in-game, which is how you can redeem one of these codes if you're lucky enough to have one, but I hope this means there'll be more Halloween the Game codes in the future - for all of us.
Halloween the Game codes
As I've mentioned above, the only Halloween the Game redemption codes at the moment are through a collaboration with Regal Theatres. Anyone who is part of the Regal Crown Club and sees any movie from the Halloween Series in one of their theaters automatically gets sent a redemption code for a 3D Glasses cosmetic item for civilians. You'll receive the code to your inbox at the email address associated with your Regal Crown Club account.
You'll also be in with a chance of winning a code for the actual game, if you don't already own it. If you're lucky enough to win and do, you can always get it on a different platform - but be aware that there's no cross-platform saves if you have access to multiple versions.
To redeem Halloween the Game codes, head to the Graveyard tab at the top of the screen, then scroll down to Extras, indicated by three horizontal dots. Here, you'll find the Redeem Codes button where you can open the redemption box, enter your code, and redeem your reward.
So, it's not great news for everyone yet, but hopefully there will be more Halloween the Game codes added in the future, perhaps in a similar fashion to DBD codes.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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