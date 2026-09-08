Jump To:

Mech Arena codes (September 2026) for Crates, Credits, and more

Guides
By
Published

For new mechs, weapons, and upgrades, you should redeem the latest Mech Arena codes as soon as possible

A Mech Arena character with red and green hair guides players through the tutorial before they can redeem codes.
(Image credit: Plarium)
Jump To:

These Mech Arena codes help with the most important part of the game - your Mechs. Whether it's cosmetic skins or powerful weapon upgrades, you want to make sure your Mechs are looking and acting the part, and for that you need Credits, A-Coins, and Crates.

Luckily, that's exactly what you'll get by redeeming the latest Mech Arena codes, which I've listed below. Just remember that you can't redeem too many codes in one day, so you'll have to keep checking back to claim them all.

All Mech Arena codes

The Mech Arena codes redemption box.

(Image credit: Plarium)

These are the current Mech Arena codes available right now:

  • IMBACKBABY - 1x Prodigy Crate, 200x A-Coins, 1x Rank 3 Blockthorn
  • SPOOKYSHOT - 5x Epic Skins
  • MIDRUSHGAME - 100k Credits, 1x Gold Crate, 1x Amateur Crate, 1x Prodigy Crate

As you can see from the list above, there are a variety of rewards available with these Mech Arena codes, but mostly you'll be looking at a combination of A-Coins and Credits.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

How to redeem Mech Arena codes

An orange arrow points to the Inbox button where you can redeem Mech Arena codes.

(Image credit: Plarium)

To redeem Mech Arena codes, you must have first completed the tutorial. Then you can hit the Inbox button at the top of the screen, indicated by an envelope icon, then the Promo Codes button in the bottom right of the inbox page. Here, enter a code as it appears above and hit Confirm.

Expired Mecha Arena codes

  • 2GTLOADOUT - 200x A-Coins, 50k Credits, 5x Fortune Keys, 1k Implant Parts, 500x Basic Mod Parts
  • ENERGIZED - 1x Bouncecritter 8
  • HAPPY17PLARIUM - 170x A-Coins, 17k Credits, 17x Crates
  • GRASSHOPPER - 1x Rank 3 Mech Lacewing, 200x A-Coins, 100k Credits, 1x Prodigy Crate

Mech Arena has been going for some time now, so there have been lots of expired codes to date, including those listed above. Since codes can expire quite quickly, I'll be moving them down to this list as soon as they do to save you time redeeming invalid codes.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Close up of PlayStation Portal on woodgrain table with Crash Bandicoot 2 gameplay on screen.
    1
    If PS6 handheld rumors are real, ex-PlayStation boss suggests Sony skip a home console
  2. 2
    The Slow Horses cast keeps dropping hints that Jack Lowden has been cast as the new James Bond
  3. 3
    All Arbiter Armor component locations for The Blood of Dawnwalker
  4. 4
    How to watch the Zelda Direct for the series 40th anniversary and what to expect
  5. 5
    Andor star Adria Arjona almost starred in Solo but is "so thankful" she didn't get the part