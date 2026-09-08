Mech Arena codes (September 2026) for Crates, Credits, and more

These Mech Arena codes help with the most important part of the game - your Mechs. Whether it's cosmetic skins or powerful weapon upgrades, you want to make sure your Mechs are looking and acting the part, and for that you need Credits, A-Coins, and Crates.
Luckily, that's exactly what you'll get by redeeming the latest Mech Arena codes, which I've listed below. Just remember that you can't redeem too many codes in one day, so you'll have to keep checking back to claim them all.
All Mech Arena codes
These are the current Mech Arena codes available right now:
To redeem Mech Arena codes, you must have first completed the tutorial. Then you can hit the Inbox button at the top of the screen, indicated by an envelope icon, then the Promo Codes button in the bottom right of the inbox page. Here, enter a code as it appears above and hit Confirm.
Expired Mecha Arena codes
2GTLOADOUT - 200x A-Coins, 50k Credits, 5x Fortune Keys, 1k Implant Parts, 500x Basic Mod Parts
Mech Arena has been going for some time now, so there have been lots of expired codes to date, including those listed above. Since codes can expire quite quickly, I'll be moving them down to this list as soon as they do to save you time redeeming invalid codes.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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