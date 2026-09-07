The Blood of Dawnwalker Home Sweet Home quest walkthrough

Home Sweet Home in The Blood of Dawnwalker is a quest that arises wherein Coen gets trapped in a circular, looping nightmare dream, having to fight the same encounters over and over again until he can figure out a way to escape. Unfortunately, the nightmare also takes away your gear, making these boss fights and encounters exhaustingly spongey at times. If you want to know how to break free of the nightmare in Home Sweet Home, I'll explain everything you need to do in this comprehensive quest walkthrough.
How to complete Home Sweet Home in The Blood of Dawnwalker
After searching for the Astrologer in the Tower in the "Who Pulls the Strings" quest, finding him will trigger a nightmare delusion in which Coen is sent to his family. Here are the steps needed to escape.
Speak with your dad. You're given the option to split logs for firewood, but it doesn't matter if you do or don't.
Speak with your family in the kitchen to trigger a cutscene that ends in a monster attack.
Loot the area for healing items, then carry on down the path. You'll then have to fight several spirit skeletons to save your mother. Without access to your gear, this might take a while, so play defensively and don't let yourself get hurt unnecessarily.
After speaking with Esme, carry on, looting containers as you go. You'll make it to a large garden with several spectres to fight. Focus on the red one first, as it's the most dangerous and can drain your health from a distance.
After the fight, speak to your siblings, and carry on towards the church. Here you'll have a boss fight with the Keeper of Nightmares, a boss that matches the one you fought earlier outside of the tower. Focus on evasion and counterattacks, as these leave it open and can even knock it out of the air if you parry a flying attack.
After this there'll be a scene in the church, and then you'll wake back up at step 1.
Repeat steps 1 to 4 until you've killed the spectres again. This time, the well in the courtyard will be covered in ice. Interact with it. This will trigger a cutscene where you speak with your reflection.
When it's done, there'll be a trail of snow leading from the well to a southern cliff, and you'll have your Shadowstep teleport back. Teleport to the top of the cliff and through the caves beyond until you reach a red portal at the end.
You'll appear at a funeral where the priest is giving a sermon and have to interact with certain characters in a certain order to continue the sermon. The order is: Alin (The Coffin) / Esme (next to the Coffin) / Coen (front pew, by himself).
Leave the funeral by the back when indicated, running after the boy through another red portal.
In the forests beyond, you'll arrive in a meadow with a big tree where you can interact with several objects to uncover character and story details. Once you've interacted with the skates, you'll be able to move on.
Follow the indicated path West until you appear at the top of the cliff, and Clawride your way down (if you jump, you'll die).
At the bottom, interact with Alin and speak with him. This will end the dream sequence and you'll finally be back in the Tower, having completed the quest!
Now finally free, you'll be able to claim your rewards, which include the Legendary Astrologer's Ring, which grants numerous buffs to your Witchcraft abilities and Activation Charge stats.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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