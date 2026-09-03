All Star Wars Zero Company mission difficulty levels explained

Mission difficulty levels in Star Wars Zero Company are more colourful than they are help, with different missions broken into the categories: Risky, Dangerous and Extreme. However, that's not particularly helpful when actually understanding what level of difficulty or challenge you can actually expect when going out, especially when they're not all presented in front of you. I'll explain what these terms mean and what you need to know about when you're picking out missions in Star Wars Zero Company.
All mission difficulty levels in Star Wars Zero Company and what they mean
There are three different mission difficulty levels that appear in Star Wars Zero Company for those you choose from the Holotable, shown in the bottom left. They are all listed below, along with that they mean for the mission.
Risky: Easy
Dangerous: Medium
Extreme: Hard
Keep in mind that this is within the framework of the campaign difficulty that you chose at the beginning of Zero Company - so a Risky/Easy mission on Hard difficulty is still going to be a respectable challenge.
As you play, you'll learn to get a feel for these different challenge levels and how difficult you personally find each of them. I definitely recommend starting out with more Risky/Dangerous missions before trying anything extreme, or else you might have a brutal repeat of what happened to Aurelio in Star Wars Zero Company. Hopefully it doesn't come to that.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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