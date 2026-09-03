How to get Capacitors in Star Wars Zero Company

Capacitors in Star Wars Zero Company are one of the rarest and most erratic items you can get, used for a very particular purpose: to obtain high level upgrades for your base and build new facilities. However, while all these base upgrades will need Capacitors, they themselves tend to show up somewhat sporadically, and there's no consistent method to obtain them. Instead, you'll be relying on a mixture of skill and luck, as laid out below.
Where do you get Capacitors in Star Wars Zero Company?
Capacitors are occasional rewards for both operations and missions, and as a result the opportunities to get them come up somewhat erratically.
Capacitors being a reward for choice operations are largely unpredictable. Sometimes you'll be told in advance when it's possible to earn them and sometimes not, but you should carefully read the descriptions of the choice, as you may be able to infer. For example, if the operation offers something like "the means to upgrade the Den" or something similar, that makes it very likely that there's Capacitors on the line.
Fortunately, Capacitors as a reward for completing missions are generally shown in advance, even if the missions that come up seem randomized. When a new selection of random missions is shown, look through their rewards on the Holotable, and if any of them will give you a Capacitor then they should tell you. Story-essential missions also tend to have a high chance to offer Capacitors as rewards, though not all of them.
Finally, keep in mind that you're not likely to earn Capacitors very often early on in the game, and instead they're more likely to pop up in the second and third act. To be honest, the high cost of Den upgrades sometimes means that players will begin to stock up on them faster than they can actually buy Den upgrades, as they do get very expensive later on.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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