Should you throw Leonica's notes in the fire in The Blood of Dawnwalker?

After beating Leonica in The Blood of Dawnwalker, you're given the choice throw the notes in the fire or give them to Anca. It's a loaded choice, to say the least - pages of black magic that Anca is eager to reverse engineer for the sake of saving the sisters of St. Tyna's. You can advise against it in dialogue, but ultimately Anca's so set on this course of action that the only way to stop her is throw the notes in the fire and give her nothing to work with.
Of course, it doesn't especially help that Dawnwalker isn't especially clear about what the risk to Anca is, making it hard to tell what the consequences will be, but don't worry: our guide will lay out the two outcomes and which is better.
Should you choose to throw the notes in the fire in The Blood of Dawnwalker?
I would say it's better overall to let Anca have the notes instead of throwing them in the fire, though there's not a huge difference to the game either way.
If you burn them, basically nothing changes: Anca is upset, but it's forgotten before long and you're both back on the main questline regardless, with no impact on the possibility of The Blood of Dawnwalker romances. If you allow her to go through with the rituals, it successfully dispels the magic and frees the undead nuns from the curse, but it's implied that Anca did dark things to successfully perform the ritual and has suffered for it in the process... Though again, this is something that's forgotten about pretty quickly except for the occasional passing mention in dialogue.
Otherwise the only other time it comes up again is in the post-game recap, as The Blood of Dawnwalker ends with a description of the world when it comes to the long-term consequences of your choices. We won't spoil, but the fate of St. Tyna's is brought up here, though it has no impact on you mechanically.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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