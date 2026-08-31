Ex-Devil May Cry devs were tired of 40-hour ARPGs, so new zombie brawler Stupid Never Dies only takes 20 minutes to "feel the progression"

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The team has pedigree from the Resident Evil franchise as well

Stupid Never Dies
(Image credit: GPTRACK50)

Progression that's too slow can make any game feel plodding, especially action-RPGs. The devs behind Stupid Never Dies, a flashy, zombie-themed take on the genre, specifically made stat increases extremely quick to avoid such a pratfall.

"Usually action-RPGs take like maybe 30-to-40 hours to finish all the progression and beat the final boss," Eiichiro Sasaki, the director of Stupid Never Dies, told GamesRadar+ through a translator at Gamescom 2026.

"But in this game, conceptually, what we wanted to do was to bring that progression into more condensed time," he continues. "Let's say 15, 20 minutes of each dungeon dive, you feel something, you feel the progression."

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That's a much shorter window of time. The game is advertised as having "blazing fast growth," and 20-minute bursts that are consistently punching up your abilities would be in line with that.

For me, there's potential here to go too far the other way, where the adrenaline of playing fast runs out relatively quickly. But that's where the acumen of the studio GPTRACK50 comes in. Sasaki himself directed Resident Evil 6 and worked on the Outbreak games, while the company's founder, Hiroyuki Kobayashi, helped make the OG Devil May Cry and a bunch of other fine-tuned releases, including the underrated P.N.03.

These devs know what they're doing when it comes to pacing. The central conceit of Stupid Never Dies is lead character Davy is undead, and he has to defeat waves of monsters to get stronger. It's bright, and loud, and very much my thing.

Sasaki considers Stupid Never Dies "totally new as an idea," and he believes the team "are successfully able to deliver" this higher-octane progression well. We'll find out when Stupid Never Dies comes out on October 21.

Stellar Blade and Lies of P "really made developers in Korea take up the challenge for console games," says Shift Up technical director.

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Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

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