Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest creators' Xbox 360 RPG Blue Dragon is finally playable on PC thanks to fans

Blue Dragon – Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi's first RPG after leaving Square Enix – is finally free from the Xbox 360 thanks to a fanmade PC port.
Last year, we saw a fanmade PC port of Sonic Unleashed, and while it finally gave us a definitive edition of one of the blue blur's most underrated games, it was perhaps more exciting thanks to the floodgates being opened for PC versions of Xbox 360 games. And while my mind went straight to WWE Smackdown Vs Raw 2007 (which shockingly actually happened), I imagine most went to two of the Xbox 360's biggest RPGs, made by the creator of Final Fantasy – those being Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon, which Sakaguchi said he wasn't really keen on bringing to modern platforms.
Sakaguchi left Square in 2001 following the box office bomb that was Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, and in 2006 he emerged with his first new RPG, Blue Dragon. Not only was this a reunion between Sakaguchi and Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu, but it also enlisted another RPG legend in Dragon Quest artist and Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama. And now, this classic can finally be played on PC.
As reported by PC Gamer, re:Blue is a fan-made PC port of Blue Dragon, which was released earlier this month, allowing anyone who owns the original Xbox 360 game (which is currently still available on the Xbox Store) to dump their files and play an enhanced version of the game on PC. This port features support for multiple aspect ratios, 4K visuals, keyboard and mouse support and the ability to play the game at up to 120fps. Not to mention in-game achievements with new ones added specifically for this port.
So while the game has been available through backwards compatibility on Xbox consoles, we now have the PC port the game always deserved, and more people will now have a chance to play one of the Xbox 360's earliest crown jewels, not to mention a piece of Final Fantasy history. Let's get to Lost Odyssey next, thanks.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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