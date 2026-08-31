The best new Lego sets in September 2026, from Spongebob to Batman

Lego produces enough kits each month that its release schedule is eclectic at the best of times, but the best new Lego sets in September 2026 are enough to give me whiplash. A pineapple house under the sea sits alongside a magical model that laughs in the face of physics, followed by a one of cinema's most iconic cars... which isn't what it seems. Captain Kirk, Gremlins, and Doctor Doom follow close behind, because of course they do. (It's like the start of a really bad "...walked into a bar" joke, isn't it?)
In short, there's a lot going on - and I'm here to break down the very best new Lego sets in September 2026 so you know what to prioritize. You'll find my top picks below, and I've selected the ones I think are most interesting based on my years covering the best Lego sets. Want the bigger picture instead? No problem. You'll find every single model releasing this month further down the page.
There's certainly a lot to take in. Besides Star Trek, Batman, and Spongebob Squarepants, Lego's also releasing its advent calendar range in September. If you want to secure one ahead of the holiday season, it's worth jumping in early; some of the most popular ones sell out long before December.
There are plenty of impressive kits on offer this month, but I keep coming back to this cheery Spongebob model. It absolutely nails the look of the cartoon despite being made up of very angular bricks, and at a glance, it could have leapt off your TV screen. That's no mean feat, and it makes this model my favorite of September's lineup.
Much like Gringotts before it, this Harry Potter kit is happy to defy the laws of gravity with an impossibly top-heavy design. It's an impressive feat, and one I can only assume is achieved through actual magic. Plus, there are plenty of fun interactive elements that elevate the model; just like the Ministry itself, it's full of secrets.
I appreciate that this version may not be as detailed as its 2019 predecessor, but it still looks great (and the original model is no longer available anyway, so it's the best stand-in we have). Plus, this Batmobile has a neat trick up its sleeve: it splits apart to reveal the Batmissile, just like in the film. I'd argue that minifigure is hands down the best Batman Lego's ever made too, thanks to the molded cape.
Naturally, we aren't just getting three new Lego sets in September 2026; 17 kits are hitting the shelves. I've listed each and every one below, providing a better overview of what's on the way. With the exception of the Batmobile, each kit will arrive on September 1.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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