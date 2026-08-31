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The best new Lego sets in September 2026, from Spongebob to Batman

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Which of these weird and wonderful releases should you prioritize?

Lego Star Trek Enterprise Transporter Room with Scotty minifigure, on a wooden table in front of the box
(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)
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Lego produces enough kits each month that its release schedule is eclectic at the best of times, but the best new Lego sets in September 2026 are enough to give me whiplash. A pineapple house under the sea sits alongside a magical model that laughs in the face of physics, followed by a one of cinema's most iconic cars... which isn't what it seems. Captain Kirk, Gremlins, and Doctor Doom follow close behind, because of course they do. (It's like the start of a really bad "...walked into a bar" joke, isn't it?)

In short, there's a lot going on - and I'm here to break down the very best new Lego sets in September 2026 so you know what to prioritize. You'll find my top picks below, and I've selected the ones I think are most interesting based on my years covering the best Lego sets. Want the bigger picture instead? No problem. You'll find every single model releasing this month further down the page.

There's certainly a lot to take in. Besides Star Trek, Batman, and Spongebob Squarepants, Lego's also releasing its advent calendar range in September. If you want to secure one ahead of the holiday season, it's worth jumping in early; some of the most popular ones sell out long before December.

Naturally, we aren't just getting three new Lego sets in September 2026; 17 kits are hitting the shelves. I've listed each and every one below, providing a better overview of what's on the way. With the exception of the Batmobile, each kit will arrive on September 1.

BrickHeadz

DC

Editions

Harry Potter

Icons

Marvel

Minifigures

Other

It's been a busy few weeks for Lego; besides a new Lego Star Wars kit that is the longest set ever made, it revealed the first Lego Super Mario minifigures.

  • See all the latest Lego sets at Lego
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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