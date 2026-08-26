I really like the Lego Balrog Book Nook set, but there are some major caveats that stop it from being the slam dunk it deserves to be

This is an engaging, enjoyable build with a standout version of the Balrog tying it all together, and it'll look great on your shelf. However, the rather bare design surrounding that monster and a high price keep it from greatness. It's not deserving of a "fool of a Took!" reprimand, but I'm not willing to yell "you shall not pass... until you've seen this set" either.
Pros
+
Unique design
+
Recreates one of the most iconic movie moments ever
+
Balrog figure is lots of fun to build
+
Balrog details and articulation also a highlight
Cons
-
A lot of small bits and fiddly moments
-
Bookcase can be repetitive
-
Balrog can feel a bit awkward to place in book
-
The wings are a bit of a letdown
-
Balrog's feet don't stick onto the floor so it's a bit fiddly
The Lord of the Rings is a series packed to the gills with iconic moments and visuals throughout its 682-minute runtime. But if you ask me, the most iconic of all came from the first and best film (an opinion I'm sure nobody would disagree with), Fellowship of the Ring. Lego The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook (#10367) showcases that moment, when Gandalf decides he's going to solo the mighty Balrog while the rest of the squad runs off, and utters those four iconic words that are now forever etched onto that Lego tile: "You shall not pass."
This iconic Middle-earth smackdown is the one of the latest to join Lego's 'Book Nook' series. And while others in the range feel more packed with details, the star of the show this time comes courtesy of the titular Balrog, which is a very in-depth posable figure. In fact, three of the nine bags of bricks included in this Lego Balrog Book Nook set are dedicated solely to the construction of the creature.
However, the trade off is that the majority of the set just simply isn't quite as exciting, and you'll be spending the majority of your time constructing the frame that holds the scene together.
The main draw of The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook (#10367), is naturally, its form factor. The showdown between Gandalf and the Balrog can be displayed nestled within your books on a shelf, or, if you fancy, you can let the Balrog spread its wings and make the arena a bit more open. Although in doing so the fact that this isn't exactly a set that's filled with detail may be more apparent.
You have a new Gandalf The Grey minifig (it's different to the one featured in Lego Rivendell AKA one of the best Lego sets around) which comes with a staff and sword combo, with a grey set of pillars adorned with flames around the side. The Balrog's wings slot into this frame allowing it to display its might in both configurations, plus it has a fiery whip to even the odds somewhat.
Build
Ultimately, given its symmetrical design, the book portion of the build is the least interesting. While the final product looks good, it does become a bit of a drag as the build goes on. Plus, I found some of the smaller pieces and the flames to be a bit fiddly.
The building of the Balrog took me about 2 hours by itself, and while there are some awkward bits on some of the smaller details, such as the 1x1 slope tiles on its head and some of the mechanics of the legs' tube pieces, it proved a far more satisfying build, and makes for the highlight of this set.
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Design
The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook (#10367) build can be siloed into two parts. First is the 'book' which takes the form of some detailed pillars of grey bricks, and the second is the Balrog itself, which is the undeniable highlight. The figure naturally towers over Gandalf and has pretty fantastic articulation across its limbs, wings, mouth, and claws. My only real nitpick is the plastic sheet included for the wings as opposed to built wings, but even then I can't say it bothered me too much, although exercise caution while putting it together, as it's that same flimsy material that feels like it'll rip if you blow on it.
The Balrog however is a bit awkward in the book. It has no room for studs on its feet and so it's held in by the pipe pieces on its wings, which allow it to fold them in when the book is closed.
Should you buy the Lego Balrog Book Nook (#10367)?
I really like The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook (#10367) set. But there's some major caveats. First of all, for the $130 / £110 price point, it is a bit bare. It's the same price as the far more detailed Sherlock Holmes and Dumbledore's Office Book Nook sets, and while Lord of the Rings is the far better series of the three in my opinion, you are basically paying for a big Balrog figure.
If you'll be using it for its intended Book Nook purpose? It looks great nestled in a book case, but the bare look does make it a bit less of a must have if you'll be displaying it open.
Buy it if...
✅ You have space on your bookcase: Let's face it, The Lord of the Rings is great, and one of the series' most iconic moments belongs next to your Tolkien collection
✅ You don't have the cash for other LOTR sets: Rivendell, The Shire, Minas Tirith, and Barad-dur are all awesome sets, but for something affordable, this is solid too.
Don't buy it if...
❌ You want something flashy: Outside of the Balrog itself, this is a very basic looking set.
❌You are loaded and have a lot of space: As said above, the other Lord of the Rings sets are way more expansive.
How we tested the Lego Balrog Book Nook
Disclaimer
This review sample was gifted to me for my personal collection.
I built The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook (#10367) over the course of two nights in two two-hour sittings. I've had it displayed both in a bookcase and among other places in the house, always checking on the opening and closing mechanisms.
I've been a big Lego guy over the last few years, and this is my first non-Super Mario set I've built (well, aside from Sonic Green Hill Zone and the Game Boy, but still). While I'm not the biggest Tolkien die-hard, I've watched the Peter Jackson trilogy a number of times, and have a soft spot for those old school animated movies, because where there's a whip… there's a way.
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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