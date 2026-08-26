New Lego Star Wars kit is the longest set ever made, and it's even bigger than Titanic

The new Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer is the longest set the toy company has ever made.
At more than 53.5 inches (136cm) long, this kit far outstrips other famously massive models like the Lego Titanic. Considering how it's 6,130 pieces in total, this is also one of the biggest Lego Star Wars sets around. To hammer home that monstrous size, this version of the Executor features a to-scale Star Destroyer as well. Considering how big models like the Lego Imperial Star Destroyer are, that gives a sense of just how bloody massive this Super Star Destroyer is.
LEGO®
Executor Super Star Destroyer™
UK: £649.99 at Lego
This huge, 6K-piece kit measures in at 7.5in (20cm) high, 53.5in (136cm) long, and 20in (50cm) wide. It also comes with seven minifigures: Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Zuckuss, IG-88, Dengar, Bossk, and 4-LOM. It'll release on October 4, but anyone signed up to the free Lego Insiders program can grab it from October 1.
This isn't just a massive scale figure like the Lego UCS Venator, though; it also comes with a mini diorama scene recreating the bounty hunter lineup Darth Vader recruits in Empire Strikes Back. This is actually the first time all six bounty hunters (including Boba Fett, Dengar, Bossk, and IG-88) have been included in one Lego set.
As a fun incentive, anyone that jumps in early can get a free Lego version of Darth Vader's lightsaber hilt as a gift-with-purchase. These are only available while stocks last, and won't be sold separately.
While this isn't the first Lego Executor (we had a colossal Ultimate Collector Series version back in 2011 and a smaller, mid-scale alternative a couple of years ago), it's by far the most impressive. It's certainly up there with the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon and the equally humungous Lego Death Star that launched late last year.
You'll be able to get the kit direct from Lego as of October 4, 2026, or on October 1 if you're a member of the free Insiders program.
It's a busy day for the brick-maker from Billund, because it just showed off the new Lego Super Mario range as well – and proved it's more than just minifigures.
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- Check the current Lego Star Wars range at Amazon