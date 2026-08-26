New Lego Super Mario isn't just adding minifigures in 2027, it's getting a major overhaul

We've got our first look at the new Lego Super Mario range, and it turns out that the toy-maker isn't just adding minifigures to the lineup; this is a total, top-to-bottom overhaul.
Unveiled via the Lego store and GamesCom 2026's show floor after being teased back in March, these kits range from small models featuring just a few characters to massive sets that are several hundred pieces strong. Besides nodding to iconic pieces of Mario history (including a Mario Kart selection, Bowser's Castle, and the obligatory warp pipes), all kits include the stars of this new Lego Super Mario range – minifigures. Before now, you could only get larger interactive toys and display pieces like Lego Luigi & Mach 8. By contrast, the new kits are classic minifigures and feature in playsets using standard Lego bricks.
This new range is set to launch on January 1, 2027. Here's a better look at what's going to be available:
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
UK: £8.99 at Lego
This is the cheapest and smallest set at just 61 pieces, with one minifigure - Mario himself. It provides a small slice of the Mushroom Kingdom with a warp pipe, floating coin, and Goomba to battle.
LEGO®
Fire Mario & Bowser's Castle
UK: £89.99 at Lego
And here we have the biggest new kit in the range. It's a mighty 850 pieces and comes with three minifigures: Fire Mario, Princess Peach, and a Koopa. You're also getting a teeny Goomba and a big figure, Bowser. It looks like there are many hidden hidey-holes in there, including a dungeon to lock troublesome minifigs in.
LEGO®
Mario Kart™ – Racing With Mario
UK: £12.99 at Lego
This feels like a cheaper alternative to Lego's existing Mario Kart range, largely because it's minifigure scale and doesn't include interactive figures at all. That means you can easily mix and match racers with karts, should you pick up any others.
LEGO®
Mario Kart™ – Bowser's Rumbling Race
UK: £54.99 at Lego
Want a wider range of karts and racers to tear around the lounge with? This 409-piece pack feels like the answer. It provides a couple of figures I'm not seeing anywhere else, namely the Moo Moo Cow and Toad.
LEGO®
Yoshi at Mario's House
UK: £34.99 at Lego
While it's cool to give Mario a place to hang up his cap, I feel like the primary draw of this 147-piece set is Yoshi. You can take off the shell on his back so that Mario and other minifigures can ride him around, which is cute.
LEGO®
Mario Kart™ – Luigi & Bowser Jr.'s Race
UK: £26.99 at Lego
Want Mario's faithful brother, Luigi? This seems to be the only way to get him right now. The kit is the only place you'll find Bowser Jr. as well, at least to begin with. Both get red and green shells they can fire, along with a banana peel to avoid.
LEGO®
Mario's Beach Adventures
What does this mean for those interactive figures going forward? Lego hasn't elaborated on whether the new minifigure sets will run alongside or replace them entirely, but I think it's interesting to note how the new Lego Super Mario sets recreate existing models – namely the Mario Kart range and Bowser's Castle. Because they seem a lot less expensive on the whole, don't require the fuss of batteries, and match the size of other classic Lego kits, they're certainly appealing as an alternative.
I would be sad to see the back of the interactive Mario range because it allows kids to create elaborate courses their figures actually react to (in terms of pure interactivity, they're some of the best Lego sets), but I also think these 'traditional' minifigure playsets are long overdue. If this is the future of the Super Mario line, I'm not mad about it.
It'll be interesting to see what the community does with this new range – it's incredibly creative, as demonstrated by one builder using a Lego pumpkin set to make a Millennium Falcon.
- Check the current Lego Super Mario range at Amazon
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more