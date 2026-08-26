New Lego Super Mario isn't just adding minifigures in 2027, it's getting a major overhaul

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It feels like a completely fresh start

Lego Bowser figure atop his castle, with rolling hills from the Mushroom Kingdom visible in the background
(Image credit: Lego, Nintendo)

We've got our first look at the new Lego Super Mario range, and it turns out that the toy-maker isn't just adding minifigures to the lineup; this is a total, top-to-bottom overhaul.

Unveiled via the Lego store and GamesCom 2026's show floor after being teased back in March, these kits range from small models featuring just a few characters to massive sets that are several hundred pieces strong. Besides nodding to iconic pieces of Mario history (including a Mario Kart selection, Bowser's Castle, and the obligatory warp pipes), all kits include the stars of this new Lego Super Mario range – minifigures. Before now, you could only get larger interactive toys and display pieces like Lego Luigi & Mach 8. By contrast, the new kits are classic minifigures and feature in playsets using standard Lego bricks.

This new range is set to launch on January 1, 2027. Here's a better look at what's going to be available:

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What does this mean for those interactive figures going forward? Lego hasn't elaborated on whether the new minifigure sets will run alongside or replace them entirely, but I think it's interesting to note how the new Lego Super Mario sets recreate existing models – namely the Mario Kart range and Bowser's Castle. Because they seem a lot less expensive on the whole, don't require the fuss of batteries, and match the size of other classic Lego kits, they're certainly appealing as an alternative.

I would be sad to see the back of the interactive Mario range because it allows kids to create elaborate courses their figures actually react to (in terms of pure interactivity, they're some of the best Lego sets), but I also think these 'traditional' minifigure playsets are long overdue. If this is the future of the Super Mario line, I'm not mad about it.

It'll be interesting to see what the community does with this new range – it's incredibly creative, as demonstrated by one builder using a Lego pumpkin set to make a Millennium Falcon.

  • Check the current Lego Super Mario range at Amazon
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Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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