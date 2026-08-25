Love and Deepspace fans beware, a Sylus Nendoroid figure is on the way

The Good Smile Company seems to be hoping that love is in the air, because a Love and Deepspace Nendoroid figure is on the way.
Although it's not a full range (yet), we are getting a Sylus figure for our trouble. The leader of the Onychinus criminal organization has been transformed into an adorable Nendoroid figure with a handful of accessories like his mechanical crow Mephisto, and even though this version is pint-sized, it still captures the Love and Deepspace love interest's personality rather well. Just look at that sly smile.
The figure is available to pre-order now from Good Smile Company ahead of a mid-2027 shipping date, estimated to be between April and June. Prefer to shop elsewhere? You should also be able to pick it up from Entertainment Earth in the US or via Forbidden Planet in the UK, though the option to pre-order there isn't available yet.
As with most Nendoroid figures, this one is highly posable thanks to extensive articulation and a stand that lets you show the toy off however you choose. It also has a couple of different expressions (sly, smiling, or neutral), and features a few accessories to pose with – Mephisto, battle effect parts, and a ruby gem.
We'll have to wait and see whether more Love and Deepspace figures are inbound; as of right now, it looks as though Sylus is the only one. But considering the game's popularity, not to mention the, er, enthusiastic following for each love interest, I'd be surprised if we didn't see more down the line. After all, fans were passionate enough that the game canceled a character recently.
No matter what, I'm sure they'd be great. We'd argue that Nendoroids are some of the best toys around, and the fantastic Wind Waker Link is still my white whale…
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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