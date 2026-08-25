ROG Xbox Ally X20 pre-orders are now live, but you're looking at $1,299.99 even for the standalone OLED handheld

ROG Xbox Ally X20 pre-orders are now live, and both the standalone handheld and lavish XReal AR Glasses bundle will hit shelves on October 15. If you've been waiting for a portable PC upgrade, that's not too long a wait, but I am wondering how many players will be rushing with cash in hand for an even pricier successor to an already expensive contender.
Serving as a revamped version of the ROG Xbox Ally X, the new Microsoft and Asus gaming handheld comes in at $1,299.99. For your money, you are getting a 7.4-inch 1080P 120Hz OLED display, but the X20 is rocking the same 24GB RAM and 1TB storage as last year's version. It's also got the same AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU at its core, so it's anything but a generational successor.
Yes, the ROG Xbox Ally X20 is a mid-gen refresh, one that comes as gaming handheld prices are really getting out of hand. Now that the Steam Deck OLED is sitting over $700, the proverbial pricing gloves are off for its competition. If anything, Asus has been the only portable maker sticking with its original MSRPs, but since this is an upgrade, we're now seeing those higher tags creep in.
Serving as Asus' handheld retail partner, Best Buy should be your first retailer stop for ROG Xbox Ally X20 pre-orders. I'm not anticipating high demand since it's a premium portable PC and there are existing non-OLED versions, but now that pre-orders are live you may want to reserve one just in case.
Going direct to Asus for the X20 is also an option, as it's had a landing page for the XReal bundle since its reveal. It's worth keeping an eye out for exclusive perks, but otherwise, you may find better flexibility with delivery when opting for a retailer.
It's always worth checking Amazon just in case reasonable prices are a thing, but it's always a bit sketchy for Asus handhelds. Therefore, I'd keep it last on your list for ROG Xbox Ally X20 pre-orders, as you'll likely see sellers listing it for above MSRP just in the hope someone bites.
Unlike in the US, Amazon UK seems to maintain steadier handheld listings. I suspect the ROG Xbox Ally X20 will show up for MSRP, and pre-orders may be available both from Amazon and third parties, so watch this space.
The UK has fewer physical store options than before, but Argos remains a solid retailer for gaming handhelds. It should have ROG Xbox Ally X20 stock at some point, even if pre-orders take a little while to show up.
Normally, Currys does get pre-order listings for new handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally X20. Whether it will have them in line with the US remains to be seen, but if they do land, the retailer is a nice option for UK players.
The semi-good news is that you won't have to opt for the full ROG XReal R1 Edition bundle. That would have forcibly furnished you with a pair of R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses as well as extras like a dbrand Killswitch and custom Pelican Case. Nice perks if you can afford it, but most players will be looking to keep those dastardly pre-order prices down.
It sounds bananas, but even at its current price points, the ROG Xbox range is still more attainable than its competition. You've got every other main portable PC player, like Lenovo and MSI, shooting well over $1,000, so there's something to be said about the white Xbox Ally staying strong at $599. I'm still not into paying that for a device that sits in the same performance band as handhelds from 2023, but hey, it beats paying into the thousands.
Don't get me wrong, it's nice to see new handheld gaming PC options emerge in the current climate. The part that hurts is the pricing, and while I don't like the narrative that "this is the way things are now", you're not going to get any normal pre-order prices until the situation with AI data centre demand blows over.
If you really aren't fussed about newfangled handhelds and sticking glasses on your face instead of using a gaming monitor, you'll want to get second-hand savvy. If you'd rather avoid taking your chances with eBay, I'd dive into open-box listings at Best Buy, as that will help you grab the base Xbox Ally for under $500 or even the beefier X model for $100 less than usual.
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The emergence of the ROG Xbox Ally X20 means deciding if you want to pay top dollar for an OLED upgrade, or pay less for the existing LCD model. Both are pricey, but you'll be hitting the same frame rates on both, and not everyone's going to appreciate elevated contrast and colors on a smaller on-the-go screen.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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