How to get Mortal Shell 2 Tarcores

Guides
By
Published

Tarcores are required for upgrading your Tarstones in Mortal Shell 2, but you may have overlooked where to get them

Tiel stands at the mouth of the Tarforge where there is a Mortal Shell 2 Tarcore.
(Image credit: Cold Symmetry)

Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones are required to fully level up your Tarstones, but, while they're super easy to get, they're also incredibly easy to miss. So, if you're looking to upgrade Tarstones and don't have any of these Tarcores in your inventory, here's where you should go - it's more than likely you've got some waiting for you.

How to get Tarcores in MS2

A in-game message instructing players how to get Mortal Shell 2 Tarcores.

(Image credit: Cold Symmetry)

Mortal Shell 2 Tarcores are earned by upgrading Tarstones, but they don't appear automatically in your inventory. Instead, you must collect them from the outlet in the front of the Tarforge.

If you've already upgraded Tarstones in Mortal Shell 2, but don't have any Tarcores in your inventory to level them up even further, head back to Franz, and you should find plenty of the resource sitting in the mouth of the Tarforge where you left them.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Since you need six Tarcores to level up each Tarstone to level three, there is no way to get enough Tarcores in one full playthrough to upgrade all of the Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones. Instead, you'll need to complete the game in New Game Plus multiple times to be able to level up every stone, so make sure you choose carefully which you want to upgrade in your first playthrough.

Once you've figured out which Tarstones to upgrade, make sure you're also using them with the best Mortal Shell 2 Shells, and pick up the Genessa Shell if you haven't already. If you're on your second playthrough, maybe consider using the Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal or upping the difficulty, instead.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Press shot for Runaways codes featuring several players involved in a police chase
    1
    Runaways codes (August 2026) and how to redeem them for Credz and more
  2. 2
    Lanterns fans are growing more suspicious of Sheriff Kane, but they don't think she's the Manhunter
  3. 3
    Latest GTA 6 leak heads to the beach, and it looks like Rockstar's delivering on the crowds
  4. 4
    The white Epomaker GX1 wireless headset gives me Y2K vibes in the best possible way
  5. 5
    Lanterns episode 2 shouts out one of Alan Moore's weirdest Green Lantern stories