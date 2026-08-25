How to get Mortal Shell 2 Tarcores

Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones are required to fully level up your Tarstones, but, while they're super easy to get, they're also incredibly easy to miss. So, if you're looking to upgrade Tarstones and don't have any of these Tarcores in your inventory, here's where you should go - it's more than likely you've got some waiting for you.
How to get Tarcores in MS2
Mortal Shell 2 Tarcores are earned by upgrading Tarstones, but they don't appear automatically in your inventory. Instead, you must collect them from the outlet in the front of the Tarforge.
If you've already upgraded Tarstones in Mortal Shell 2, but don't have any Tarcores in your inventory to level them up even further, head back to Franz, and you should find plenty of the resource sitting in the mouth of the Tarforge where you left them.
Since you need six Tarcores to level up each Tarstone to level three, there is no way to get enough Tarcores in one full playthrough to upgrade all of the Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones. Instead, you'll need to complete the game in New Game Plus multiple times to be able to level up every stone, so make sure you choose carefully which you want to upgrade in your first playthrough.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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