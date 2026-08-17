Should you equip the Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal?

The Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal is an item you can find in the safety of the Marrow Keep, but it's a powerful item with serious consequences for completionists and trophy hunters, since it permanently disables achievements.
While the Slayer Seal offers incredible buffs that decrease the difficulty of the game's combat, doing so comes at a cost - and there's no going back. So, if you're wondering whether it's worth equipping the Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal, it depends on you, but I can advise you either way below.
What is the Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal?
The Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal is located in the corrupted clifftop at the Marrow Keep, to the right of Merrick's room. Interact with the stone throne to pick it up.
Once you've got it, equip the Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal to decrease the difficulty by offering some incredible buffs.
Gloomslayer: deal Break Damage with Sidearms. Restore Health and Resolve when Riposting enemies.
Slayer Punch: a charged attack that deals massive Break Damage, automatically engaging the enemy in a Riposte if the punch causes them to break.
When you fill an enemy's Break bar - the gold one beneath their health bar - you'll see a red glowing orb on them, indicating that you can Riposte them. This is a powerful attack animation which deals significant damage, even killing some enemies outright.
With the Slayer Seal, you have increased chance of Breaking and Riposting enemies, which is especially useful against bosses. To activate the Gloomslayer ability, you simply need to use any Sidearm, which part fills the enemy's Break bar.
Slayer Punch is then activated by pressing 'Q' on PC, left button on console. Combining the two into a combo can take many NPCs out without issue, while dealing significant damage to bosses.
Should you use the Slayer Seal in Mortal Shell 2?
The downside to the Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal is that it disables achievements, so you may want to think twice before equipping the item.
Luckily, you get not one but two warning before you equip the Slayer Seal, so there is little to no chance you can do so by mistake. You can unequip the Slayer Seal afterwards, meaning you can still switch between this and your other favorite Mortal Shell 2 Seals, but achievements will be permanently disabled.
Therefore, you should consider using the Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal only if you don't care about achievements. This could mean that you use the Seal on a second playthrough, once you've claimed all achievements already, or you're really struggling with the base difficulty of the soulslike game.
If you are finding progress tough and you aren't bothered about achievements, then you should definitely use the Seal on boss fights, switching back to other Seals on easier enemies or large groups.
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All Mortal Shell 2 difficulties
There are two difficulties in the Mortal Shell 2 base game, with NG+ adding another difficulty increase:
Slayer Seal - decreased difficulty
Gloombound Flame - increased difficulty
While I've detailed the Slayer Seal above, if you'd rather make things more difficult, there is another item that changes the difficulty level: the Gloombound Flame. Collect the Gloombound Flame from the arena of the Great Arbiter of Flesh, near the Widow's Overlook beacon. Thenplace the flame on the lantern at the top of Marrow Keep (accessed via the elevator) to trigger Night Mode.
Night Mode increases the number of enemies you'll come across throughout the world, while also increasing the rewards you receive. It also unlocks unique content that you won't find during the daytime!
Defeat the Great Arbiter of Flesh, and you'll also earn one of the many Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones, the Arbiter's Prize. While you're in the area, you could also donate a mushroom to Grom to help the poorly toad feel a little better.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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