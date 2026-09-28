When is the Gears of War E-Day release time?

The Gears of War E-Day release time is fast approaching, and if you've already made your purchase to secure the pre-order bonus of Early Access then it will arrive even earlier for you. This is your opportunity to join Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago as they experience the devastation of Emergence Day, with an origin story detailing those first encounters with the Locust Horde. To find out when you can begin, this is when you can play Gears of War E-Day in Early Access and general release.
If you qualify for the Gears of War E-Day pre-order bonus then this grants you Early Access to the game, starting five days earlier than anyone else on Thursday, October 1. This is a simultaneous worldwide launch where everyone will get access at the Gears of War E-Day release time of 3pm UTC on Xbox and PC, as confirmed by studio head Mike Crump in this Xbox Wire post. That converts in different regions as follows:
US West Coast: 8am PDT
US East Coast: 11am EDT
UK: 4pm BST
Central Europe: 5pm CEST
Eastern Australia: 1am (next day) AEST
New Zealand: 4am (next day) NZDT
Regardless of whether you've pre-ordered or not, everyone can pre-install Gears of War E-Day from Tuesday, September 29 at the above times so you're ready for action at launch. If you didn't pre-order or are playing via Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, you can get into it from Tuesday, October 6 at the worldwide launch times shown above.
As all of these releases occur simultaneously around the globe, there is no need to mess around with your device's internal clock or attempt the 'New Zealand time zone trick', as none of that will get you access any earlier. However, you should definitely take advantage of the pre-installation period starting on September 29, as Gears of War E-Day is likely to be a significant download and you don't want to still be waiting for it to arrive when launch time rolls around.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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