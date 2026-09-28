The karaoke puzzle in Control Resonant explained

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The Karaoke machine in Control Resonant curses people to dance, but if you know the lyrics, you can save them

Dylan sings Karaoke in Control Resonant as part of The Party Won&#039;t Stop quest
(Image credit: Remedy)

The Karaoke machine in Control Resonant is a cursed object that you encounter as part of a side quest called "The Party Won't Stop", where it's forcing people to dance until somebody can recite all the lyrics to a song from memory. The problem is, get a lyric wrong and the machine kills one of the dancing party members, and clearly nobody wants that to happen. If you want to know all the correct song lyrics and how to solve the Karaoke puzzle in Control Resonant, I'll lay out what you need to know clearly.

For more quests in The West Incursion Zone, check out our full Control Resonant The Complete Set walkthrough and find all the speakers in the cursed SINKKI D50 speaker system!

All karaoke song lyrics and answers in Control Resonant

Dylan sings Karaoke in Control Resonant as part of The Party Won&#039;t Stop quest

(Image credit: Remedy)

To solve the puzzle of the Karaoke machine in "The Party Won't Stop", you need to choose the word or sentence fragment that rhymes with the previous lyric sung by the machine. There's a few outliers than can throw people off, but this is the general rule. If you need help, I'll lay out all the answers and lyrics for you here:

  • It's the greatest party you've ever seen....
    • Gasoline
  • No end in sight, no end to happiness...
    • Stress
  • When you move your feet, your heart starts beating...
    • So fleeting
  • When you're singing the sweetest song...
    • Too long
  • What would you do without this groove?
    • Move
  • When you move your dancing feet...
    • Fear
  • Music gives you the power to sing...
    • Everything
  • It keeps you going, fuels your fire...
    • Higher and higher
  • So find your voice, just belt it out...
    • Shout

Dylan finishes Karaoke in Control Resonant

(Image credit: Remedy)

No matter whether you get the song lyrics completely right or whether you get a few of them wrong, you'll get the same rewards either way: the Varsity Jacket, an outer layer outfit piece for Dylan, and the Bar Blade, an untapped artifact that causes your health to passively regenerate when you have a summoned ally close by.

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Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

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