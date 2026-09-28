The karaoke puzzle in Control Resonant explained

The Karaoke machine in Control Resonant is a cursed object that you encounter as part of a side quest called "The Party Won't Stop", where it's forcing people to dance until somebody can recite all the lyrics to a song from memory. The problem is, get a lyric wrong and the machine kills one of the dancing party members, and clearly nobody wants that to happen. If you want to know all the correct song lyrics and how to solve the Karaoke puzzle in Control Resonant, I'll lay out what you need to know clearly.
All karaoke song lyrics and answers in Control Resonant
To solve the puzzle of the Karaoke machine in "The Party Won't Stop", you need to choose the word or sentence fragment that rhymes with the previous lyric sung by the machine. There's a few outliers than can throw people off, but this is the general rule. If you need help, I'll lay out all the answers and lyrics for you here:
It's the greatest party you've ever seen....
Gasoline
No end in sight, no end to happiness...
Stress
When you move your feet, your heart starts beating...
So fleeting
When you're singing the sweetest song...
Too long
What would you do without this groove?
Move
When you move your dancing feet...
Fear
Music gives you the power to sing...
Everything
It keeps you going, fuels your fire...
Higher and higher
So find your voice, just belt it out...
Shout
No matter whether you get the song lyrics completely right or whether you get a few of them wrong, you'll get the same rewards either way: the Varsity Jacket, an outer layer outfit piece for Dylan, and the Bar Blade, an untapped artifact that causes your health to passively regenerate when you have a summoned ally close by.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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