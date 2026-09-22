Control Resonant's Power Core puzzle and moving the charge explained

The puzzle to Move the Charge to Central Checkpoint between Power Cores in Control Resonant as part of the early "Welcome to Manhattan" quest is probably the first confusing bit of the game that most players will encounter. Here the goal is to get an electrical charge by hitting it with your weapon, and bring it from one power core to another at the Central Checkpoint and power it up. Problem is, the charge doesn't last long enough for the journey to said Checkpoint, dissipating and forcing you to go back. How do you solve this? I'll explain below.
How to move the Charge to the Central Checkpoint Power Core in Control Resonant
The key to solving this puzzle lies in the Power Core Servicing Diagram, a document found at the starting point that shows locations of Power Cores between you and the Central Checkpoint that you can use as stepping stones to the final one.
If you open the Control Resonant map, you can see Power Cores like the one you get the charge from marked over Downtown by the icons of the boxes with electrical symbols on them. By using them as a makeshift path, you can move the charge from one Core to another until you reach the Central Checkpoint.
Keep in mind that you'll still have to be quick, especially as you don't have many traversal abilities and powers in Control Resonant yet.Sprint the whole way, and avoid fighting enemies altogether - you don't need to kill them, and they'll just delay you. Some of these Cores are on rooftops, so plan your route ahead for the quickest possible ascent or descent.
Every time you encounter a Core, make sure you transfer the charge to it. This resets the timer and allows you to collect from it before moving forward to the next one.
Keep in mind that Power Cores and puzzles based around this sort of challenge are found all over Control Resonant, so it's important to remember how these function!
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.