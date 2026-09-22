You'll need to find a house in Silent Hill Townfall using only images on your CRTV, not that long into the game. It's the first time you'll be introduced to this mechanic, and it's not the easiest set of clues to follow. If you can't work out where your CRTV is directing you, or just can't be bothered, here's where it's sending you and where you need to go.
Silent Hill Townfall house location
Where to find the house and route that flickers past on the TV is shown on the map above. The image show things like a tree, an alley and so on but all you need to really locate is the phone box you used a little earlier, here:
If you head down the road to the left of that phone box you'll then be able to look for an alley to the right, just by some fluttering bunting and just before Peter's Newsagents. This is part of what makes it all a little tricky - the house itself is tucked away and out of sight from the main roads you can explore so it's not obviously visible at first.
Head down that alley and turn right at the end to see the entrance to the house you need at the top of some small stairs. Now all you need to do is head up those stairs and go in to carry on with the story. You'll be spending a while here now you've found it, especially as there's a puzzle involving a Silent Hill Townfall electricity meter and organ box that involves several steps (including the newsagents you passed to get here, that will keep you busy for a while.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.