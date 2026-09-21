A developer with no games on Steam now has the store's third-most-wishlisted game, behind Light No Fire and Valve's Deadlock

After some high-profile releases in 2026, the most-wishlisted games on Steam have shifted. The king is Valve's PvP shooter Deadlock, followed by Hello Games' next survival game epic Light No Fire. The third-most-wishlisted game on Steam is probably the biggest surprise in the top 10. Ahead of Fable, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Veronica, and Witchbrook, airline comedy co-op game Dear Passengers sits as one of the most-wanted games on Steam. Its developer, Flexus, has never released a game on Steam, per its Steam profile.
Dear Passengers fits comfortably into the friendslop trend that's defined much of the past few years of Steam releases. One trailer bluntly calls it "Another Friendslop Game," even, featuring characters from the likes of Peak and Burglin' Gnomes.
Dear Passengers — Another Friendslop Game - YouTube
"Your plane is falling apart, your cargo is illegal, and passenger safety barely makes the list," entreats the Dear Passengers Steam blurb. Through online co-op with friends, you assemble a crew for the "world's worst airline" and treat boggle-eyed, flappy-mouthed passengers to disaster and discord.
While Flexus is new to Steam, it is not new to games. It has a huge footprint on mobile, with its website boasting of over 300 million downloads spread across multiple games.
Tower Draft is an idler game with a Minecraft-esque look, Mow My Lawn apparently "set the trend" of vibe-y grass-cutting games, Dye Hard looks like diet Splatoon, and Train Miner is another idler but with a train twist. All of these games have reviewed fairly well on mobile stores – 4.2 stars is the lowest I've seen – and it seems Flexus wanted to give more core gaming a go on PC.
The Flexus website explains that it's "a [Kyiv, Ukraine]-based game studio founded in 2020, grown through a pandemic and a full-scale war. 70+ people. 300M+ downloads across 150+ countries. We make games that reach players worldwide and apparently nothing can stop us from doing that."
On Twitter, Flexus confirmed that, as of July 31, Dear Passengers had 2 million wishlists. That milestone came right as it cracked the top five games on the wishlist boards. On August 7, it made fourth, and as Flexus said on September 5, "yo guys we're Top 3 wishlisted game on Steam." The account, with 440 followers, seems as surprised as anyone.
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Traditionally, friendslop hits have been a surprise – no one expected Peak to reach even half its size – so this is easily among the biggest pre-release followings we've seen for a game like this. The next similar co-op game in line is over the hill at rank 20, and that comes from Funselektor Labs, which has a solid car game pedigree on Steam.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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