The GamesRadar+ RPG Club is sinking its fangs into The Blood of Dawnwalker – here's your invitation

Welcome to the GamesRadar+ RPG Club! If you're a returning member from the Club's playthrough of Baldur's Gate 3, we're thrilled to have you back. And if this is your first time joining us, you've picked the perfect time. We're just about to dive into The Blood of Dawnwalker, the new RPG from The Witcher 3 veterans at Rebel Wolves, and as this month's host (hello!) I chose this game for a few reasons.
For starters, the throughline from The Witcher 3's third-person action and consequential storytelling to The Blood of Dawnwalker is clear – which makes sense, given they share a director and numerous key developers. I've played a whopping 163 hours of The Witcher 3, so that alone is a good reason to jump in. Crucially, I'm sold on The Blood of Dawnwalker by its own merits, including a fascinating approach to the passage of time and vampire protagonist Coen, who can be built into a true creature of the night.
With so many variables in play, I can't wait to see how my experience varies from yours. As each in-game week passes, I'll be sharing what goes right (and wrong) for me in Vale Sangora, culminating in an attempt to rescue Coen's family on the hardest difficulty. Our Quest Log for this month's Club is below, and I'll also be lurking in our comments section with anyone who would like to discuss The Blood of Dawnwalker. So, without further ado: let's kick off the GamesRadar+ RPG Club for September!
We have 30 days to save Coen's family. We'll use that time to prepare as best we can.
2. In for a duel
I'll be playing on 'Duelist' difficulty for tougher combat, but consider this optional.
3. In thrall
Take every opportunity to make Coen a stronger vampire. Even if it means eating rats.
4. Live by our decisions
I won't reload saves to get out of unforeseen consequences. No matter how much it hurts.
RPG Club: The Blood of Dawnwalker (September 2026)
Part 1
In our first RPG Club meeting of September, we'll meet Coen as he comes to grips with his newfound vampirism. We'll also get a grasp on how The Blood of Dawnwalker's more frictional elements work within the RPG, with a week (hopefully) being plenty of time to sink our fangs into Vale Sangora.
COMING: SEPTEMBER 10
Meet this month's RPG Club host
Andrew Brown
Andy Brown is the Features Editor of Gamesradar+, where he shares a lifelong love of games with delightful readers - that's you!
From strategy games to immersive RPGs and shooters, Andy dabbles in a bit of everything. Just don't get him started on Total War, or his delightful two huskies.
This week's big question
RPG Masterclass
Want to dive deeper into RPGs? Then here's a selection of articles designed to help you discover new games to play and gain a new appreciate of the genre.
Grab any great clips while terrorizing the night in The Blood of Dawnwalker? Don't forget to submit them to GamesRadar+ Replay. Not only will this give you an opportunity to share your gaming highlights with the GR+ Community, but the best clip of the month wins a $250/£250 Amazon voucher too.
Think of this page as the regular hangout spot for the RPG Club in September. We want to hear your thoughts, we want you to share your stories, and we want you to come back each week as we delve into The Blood of Dawnwalker together.