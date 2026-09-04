The GamesRadar+ RPG Club is sinking its fangs into The Blood of Dawnwalker – here's your invitation

Features
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Published 4 min read

For September's RPG Club, we'll be playing The Blood of Dawnwalker with the difficulty bumped up, a penchant for blood, and an important deadline to hit

GamesRadar+ RPG Club badge
(Image credit: Future)

Welcome to the GamesRadar+ RPG Club! If you're a returning member from the Club's playthrough of Baldur's Gate 3, we're thrilled to have you back. And if this is your first time joining us, you've picked the perfect time. We're just about to dive into The Blood of Dawnwalker, the new RPG from The Witcher 3 veterans at Rebel Wolves, and as this month's host (hello!) I chose this game for a few reasons.

For starters, the throughline from The Witcher 3's third-person action and consequential storytelling to The Blood of Dawnwalker is clear – which makes sense, given they share a director and numerous key developers. I've played a whopping 163 hours of The Witcher 3, so that alone is a good reason to jump in. Crucially, I'm sold on The Blood of Dawnwalker by its own merits, including a fascinating approach to the passage of time and vampire protagonist Coen, who can be built into a true creature of the night.

With so many variables in play, I can't wait to see how my experience varies from yours. As each in-game week passes, I'll be sharing what goes right (and wrong) for me in Vale Sangora, culminating in an attempt to rescue Coen's family on the hardest difficulty. Our Quest Log for this month's Club is below, and I'll also be lurking in our comments section with anyone who would like to discuss The Blood of Dawnwalker. So, without further ado: let's kick off the GamesRadar+ RPG Club for September!

The RPG Club is Member Exclusive, and signing up is completely free. Joining the GamesRadar+ Community will let you earn badges for reading articles, give you the ability to leave comments, and unlock special member exclusive articles – like all of our RPG Club content.

Quest Log

The Blood of Dawnwalker trailer showing the vampire Brencis growling while standing in a shadow.

1. Family rescue

We have 30 days to save Coen's family. We'll use that time to prepare as best we can.

The Blood of Dawnwalker gameplay, showing Coen raising his sword to fight a scaly monster in a bog

2. In for a duel

I'll be playing on 'Duelist' difficulty for tougher combat, but consider this optional.

The Blood of Dawnwalker protagonist raises a flexed fist

3. In thrall


Take every opportunity to make Coen a stronger vampire. Even if it means eating rats.

The Blood of Dawnwalker gameplay, showing a woman in white robes and a herbalist&#039;s pouch speaking

4. Live by our decisions

I won't reload saves to get out of unforeseen consequences. No matter how much it hurts.

RPG Club: The Blood of Dawnwalker (September 2026)

Meet this month's RPG Club host

A photograph of GamesRadar+ Features Editor Andy Brown
Andrew Brown

Andy Brown is the Features Editor of Gamesradar+, where he shares a lifelong love of games with delightful readers - that's you!

From strategy games to immersive RPGs and shooters, Andy dabbles in a bit of everything. Just don't get him started on Total War, or his delightful two huskies.

This week's big question

RPG Masterclass

Want to dive deeper into RPGs? Then here's a selection of articles designed to help you discover new games to play and gain a new appreciate of the genre.

Coen sits next to Anca in daylight in The Blood of Dawnwalker

&quot;We miss when genre wasn&#39;t a thing,&quot; say The Blood of Dawnwalker devs making their dream RPG: &quot;We want to have our own identity&quot;

Dragon&#039;s Dogma 2

Looking for something slightly different?

There are plenty of games like The Blood of Dawnwalker in our best ARPGs round-up

The Blood of Dawnwalker gameplay, showing Coen and his father looking at a distant tower beneath the mountains

The Blood of Dawnwalker review

The Witcher 3 next-gen

Games like The Witcher 3

Strohl, Gallica, the protagonist, and Hulkenberg in a Metaphor: ReFantazio anime cutscene screenshot.

Incredible fantasy RPGs you need to play after The Blood of Dawnwalker

Get started with The Blood of Dawnwalker

Jumping into The Blood of Dawnwalker? Our Guides team has been hard at work, with tips and solutions for everything you might need in Vale Sangora

Vampire Coen fighting four undead warriors in a red ring in The Blood of Dawnwalker

What to do first in The Blood of Dawnwalker

Coen stands by a chest preparing to spend an hour opening it in The Blood of Dawnwalker

Best perks in The Blood of Dawnwalker

A screenshot of a character in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.

All Blood of Dawnwalker romances and relationships

Submit your best clips

The GamesRadar+ Replay logo with images from games including Pragmata, GTA 6, Fable, Blood of Dawnwalker, Pokemon Pokopia, and 007 First Light

(Image credit: Future)

Grab any great clips while terrorizing the night in The Blood of Dawnwalker? Don't forget to submit them to GamesRadar+ Replay. Not only will this give you an opportunity to share your gaming highlights with the GR+ Community, but the best clip of the month wins a $250/£250 Amazon voucher too.

Think of this page as the regular hangout spot for the RPG Club in September. We want to hear your thoughts, we want you to share your stories, and we want you to come back each week as we delve into The Blood of Dawnwalker together.

Andrew Brown
Andrew Brown
Features Editor

Andy Brown is the Features Editor of Gamesradar+, where he shares a lifelong love of games with delightful readers - that's you!

From strategy games to RPGs and shooters, Andy dabbles in a bit of everything. Just don't get him started on Total War, or his delightful two huskies.

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