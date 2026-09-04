How to equip charms in Onimusha Way of the Sword

Equipping Onimusha Way of the Sword Charms allows you to boost stats such as healing effectiveness and attack power. You're shown how to use them early on in the game, including where to power them up, but you can't actually equip them at the same place, nor can you equip them at a Spirit Mirror, so how do you equip Way of the Sword Charms? I figured it out.
How to equip Way of the Sword Charms
You can equip and swap Onimusha Way of the Sword Charms from the pause menu, by tabbing over to Equipment, then to the Charms tab. You can only equip from here, you cannot level your charms up this way.
While you can't equip Way of the Sword Charms from Enma's Hall or Spirit Mirrors, being able to do so from the pause menu actually means you can switch your charms at any time, making it much easier to do so than you might originally think. Just be sure to power up the best charms whenever you return to Enma's Hall.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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