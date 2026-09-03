Onimusha Way of the Sword Stout Pillar locations

To find the three stolen Onimusha Way of the Sword Stout Pillars, you need to climb and smash your way through the landscape. While the in-game map takes you to each pillar's rough location, finding them in the area is down to you - guided lightly by each pillar's booming voice and some subtle suggestions from the 'Gauntlet Lady'.
If you're having trouble finding any of the three Stout Pillars - or even all of them - I've got their specific locations below, including how to get to them, so read on to complete the Careful What You Wish for quest, and find out just what's in store.
First Way of the Sword Stout Pillar location
To find the first Stout Pillar, head to the northern-most quest location marker on your map that takes you to an enclosure with two ladders, which you can see on the in-game map.Once nearby, you'll find a gate on the west side that you can push open, leading to a courtyard in which you'll have to defeat some Genma. Once the area is clear, move around the left of the building to the back where you can climb a ladder and find the first Stout Pillar.
Crucially, you need to now stay in this area to find the second Stout Pillar, following the directions below.
Second Way of the Sword Stout Pillar location
The second pillar can only be found from the same area in which you found the first, as the gate to this area is now locked. You must climb back down from where you found the first Stout Pillar, then head back towards the gate through which you entered, but now go through the door on your left.
Work your way through this building, then climb the ladder to the attic, crawl under some debris, and finally drop down into the next courtyard, defeating any Genma in your way.
Now the Stout Pillar is easy to find as he's just sitting on the ground, but he is surrounded by Genma, so take care here. Afterwards you can leave this area through the previously locked gate, unlocking it from the inside.
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Third Way of the Sword Stout Pillar location
To find the third Stout Pillar, head to the quest marker in the south west of Kyoto. There is a locked gate to the north of the area, and you'll instead need to enter the gate to the south east of the quest marker.
When inside, defeat any Genma and then head to the far left (south) of the area, where you'll find a door into the building. Work your way through the building and back out into the garden on the other side, where you'll hear the Stout Pillar talking to you. Here, you'll find the Stout Pillar inside a pot under a tree. Simply smash the pot to locate the final Stout Pillar.
A bit further on, you'll also need to find a way into a tricky locked area, the Oni Refuge. If you need help figuring out how to get into the Oni Refuge, come back to my separate guide for another handy walkthrough.
To defeat the pesky Genma blocking your path at every turn, you'll need to know which are the best Way of the Sword Oni Armaments, and where to find them.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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