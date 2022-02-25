How to unlock the Elden Ring map and find map fragments

Finding Elden Ring map fragments to uncover the map will help you get to grips with the world and find all manner of secrets in the Lands Between. But finding fragments isn't easy - some are hidden, some are protected by enemies, and some are just in locations you wouldn't think to look - and it's not like you have a map to reveal them. At least, not until we came along and made one for you! Check out where to find the Elden Ring map fragments to uncover the map below.

Elden Ring map fragments locations

We've still yet to uncover the entire Elden Ring map ourselves - the Lands between is pretty huge - but this'll cover at least the first 30-40 hours of gameplay, and we'll update this shortly when the full map is uncovered. In the meantime, check the numbered arrows to find the map fragments, which we've numbered according to the order you're most likely to encounter them (not to mention easiest to hardest).

Limgrave, West map fragment - the first one you'll likely find, this is central in the camp of Soldiers just down the hill from the Stormgate. Limgrave, East map fragment - in the Mistwood, clearly visible on the road, but surrounded by giant bears. Approach with caution, and stealth around them to avoid a mauling. Weeping Peninsula map fragment - On the road just South of the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace. Dragonbarrow map fragment - South of the giant Divine Tower and just East from the Dragonbarrow West Site of Grace, along the road. Caelid map fragment - Along the big curving road South of the swamp, and just across from the merchant. Liurnia, East map fragment - in the lake itself, just North of the Site of Grace with the merchant called Liurnia Lake Shore. Liurnia, North map fragment - South side of the ruins and right next to the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace. Liurnia, West map fragment - South of the giant fortress on the coast, just up the hill from the Northern Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace. Altus Plateau map fragment - On the path turning left out when you take the road East from the Great Lift of Dectus. Leyndell, Royal Capital map fragment - Just next to the Site of Grace called the "Outer Wall Phantom Tree", East of the two Tree Sentinels. Mt. Gelmir map fragment - down the slope from the peak, guarded by a giant severed hand.

How to find map fragments in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring map fragments are always against "beacons", stone obelisks with glowing writing on them that are pretty noticeable to anybody standing close. Simply picking up the item at the base of each one is all that's needed to uncover the map in that area, but finding the beacons isn't easy without the map above.

Of course, even if you don't want to use it, you can actually get a secret hint from Elden Ring as you play. Though the map doesn't uncover as you travel, you do at least clear the "fog of war" effect, and get to see the locations of major roads and a few significant locations like Evergaols. However, if you look for the spire-shaped marker above, which will also uncover, that's a beacon! Head there to find the local map and uncover everything for yourself.

