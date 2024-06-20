All Shadow of the Erdtree Map Fragments locations

The Shadow of the Erdtree map fragments are one of the major collectibles for the Elden Ring expansion. There's five separate pieces scattered across the full map, with their locations all listed here, so you can actually know what's around you as you explore the Realm of Shadow. Some are very easy to find, placed in your way the moment you enter an area, but some are more of a trek, usually those in the less essential regions of the game.

We've listed them all below, but there's one other thing to acknowledge - that the map fragments in Shadow of the Erdtree are a little less useful than they are in the core game of Elden Ring. That doesn't mean they're not helpful at all or not worth finding - far from it - but many of the key areas in Shadow of the Erdtree are built vertically, such as buildings with many floors, or underground labyrinths, and the maps won't help you with those. Still, for general navigation around the overworld, they're still worth finding, especially it will help you get useful things like Shadow of the Erdtree Scadutree Fragments or find Miquella's Crosses.

So here's all the locations of the map fragments in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree below.

Where to find every Map Fragment in Shadow of the Erdtree

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

As mentioned, there are five map fragments located across Shadow of the Erdtree. They can be found in any order, but we've numbered them for ease of reference, as well as the order we personally encountered them.

Gravesite Plain Map Fragment: On the road ahead when you first enter is a map fragment, south of the Scorched Ruins. Scadu Altus Map Fragment: After beating the Shadow of the Erdtree Rellana Twin Moon Knight boss fight and reaching the Scadu Altus, take the road going North towards the Shadow Keep. Before you reach the outside camp, there's a Map Fragment on the right side of the road. Southern Shore Map Fragment: Going to the foot of the Jagged Peak, take the Southern path to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. Go past, still to the South, to Charo's Hidden Grave. At the start of the road to the Peninsula, you'll find the Map Fragment waiting. Abyss Map Fragment: Through the basement of the Shadow Keep, you can reach the Ruins of Unte. Follow the river South and down the cliffs to the Darklight Catacombs. Go through those, beating the boss fight against Jori, until you reach the Abyssal Woods. Then head Southeast down the path, past an aggressive NPC called the Madding Hand. Eventually you'll reach a ruin called the Abandoned Church, with the Map Fragment just outside. Rauh Ruins Map Fragment: From the Moorth Ruins site of Grace, head Northeast to a cave just across the little lake. Go through the little tunnel of flower priests and you'll emerge into a swampy ravine. Follow the ravine west to reach the "Rauh Base" - at the end of the Ravine is the last Map Fragment.

Like in the regular Elden Ring map fragments, those in Shadow of the Erdtree are found attached to stone beacons, and the beacons themselves are marked on your map in faint pencil scratches even when you haven't uncovered the area accordingly, helping you to home in on that area accordingly. Once you're close, check the blank section of map for the Beacon icon, put a marker on it, and start working your way there.

