The Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Shadow of the Erdtree feels like fifteen legendary Pokemon after a teleporter accident

The Shadow of the Erdtree Divine Beast Dancing Lion is one of the two major boss fights that players can encounter early on, a powerful entity in the Elden Ring DLC that channels elemental powers like lightning, frostbite and more besides. With the Shadow of the Erdtree coming soon, those who want to get a handle on the Divine Beast Dancing Lion can read about my experiences with the big cat when I was lucky enough to play a preview below, and find themselves better prepared for it.

I found the great big boss cat waiting at the top of the starting area's Northwestern fortress, "Belurat, Castle Settlement." Filled with various unpleasant enemies along the way, the Dancing Lion represents the apex of Belurat's food chain - and, quite frankly, a sudden spike in difficulty. Stepping into the arena, the creature seems pretty clearly inspired by a kind of monstrous version of a traditional chinese lion dance - a giant, large-headed cat with a twisting body covered in a sheet, grafted limbs extruding from beneath the hem.

The Lion King

Simply watching it move is haunting and confusing, and you'll want to be ready. Appropriately enough, it cavorts - there's no other word for it - leaping up and about and spending half its time in the air, before dropping down and exhaling blasts of energy, either firing directly ahead or spinning in circles, forcing you to leapfrog repeatedly over the beam.

The fact that the Divine Beast doesn't stay on the ground much means that the meta is heavy weapons and big strikes, if you can. With only moments to do damage, you'll want to put everything into a colossal impact before you get forced away again. Those of you who love your strength builds with giant hammers will thrive here, bouncing in for a seismic slam before you're forced to back away again.

Earth, Wind and Fire

Take Dancing Lion down to half health, and that's when things get hectic - the Lion entering phase two and deciding it's time to step it up a notch. With a rolling boom of thunder, the Divine Beast leaps into the air and sparks with sudden voltage, summoning bolts of lightning around it and firing beams of electricity from its open maw. OK, I think after a couple of hair-charring hits, I can handle this… which is the moment that some switch is flicked, the big cat abandons the amperage and starts now channelling various icy attacks to inflict frostbite. A minute later, it's throwing out tornados and wind strikes for huge AOEs.

These elements don't switch based on its health bar, but simply cycle out every minute or so. Keeping up with it is a tough challenge, staying permanently on your toes as you weave around its variously-flavoured blasts. An NPC summon here helps, but only to a point - so much of what the Lion does covers a wide area that a Spirit or friendly player will have to be quite far away from you to stop you both from getting hit by the same attacks.

Ultimately though, if you can get through the Divine Beast, you'll not only progress through the story to a tower of shadow beyond, but earn the beast's head, which you can wear as a helmet like an oversized mascot costume's mask - and if nothing else, that should be your motivation to take down this titan.

