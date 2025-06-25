Elden Ring Nightreign's next beefed-up Everdark Sovereign has been announced, and fans all have the same reaction: "Oh no"
Get ready to suffer
I hope you liked getting your arse handed to you by Elden Ring Nightreign's first Everdark Sovereign, Adel, Baron of the Night, because the second one is coming tomorrow, and fans are already quivering in their boots.
"Gather your forces, Nightfarers," announces the official Elden Ring Twitter account. "Only thunderous radiance shall still the sacred echoes of the Night. The Everdark Sovereign version of the Darkdrift Knight will descend upon Limveld."
A one-armed, spear-wielding, centaur-looking fella, the Everdark Sovereign version is named Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow. The reaction has been one of palpable fear. "Enters arena. Instantly impaled by golden spear," writes one player.
Gather your forces, Nightfarers.Only thunderous radiance shall still the sacred echoes of the Night.The Everdark Sovereign version of the Darkdrift Knight will descend upon Limveld on June 26, 2025 at 16:00 CEST | 07:00 PDT | 23:00 JST. pic.twitter.com/6Hcha6zXYLJune 24, 2025
Another calls back to FromSoftware's Sekiro, with, "My name is Gyoubou Masataka Oniwa." He was one of the first bosses in the game and would run rings around you on horseback. He was a deceptively easy boss to beat though, he just looked scary. It seems that the Darkdrift Knight actually has the bite to back up his bark, though.
"Oh no," was all one terrified player could manage to write. "Time to learn guardian so I can last five seconds of his second phase instead of two," replies another. Depending on who you ask, the Guardian is either the best or the worst Nightfarer to use. If you learn to play as a tanky supporter as the role is made to be, you should be grand.
And if you're worried about this new Everdark Sovereign, don't be. One sicko managed to solo the last one using just their bare fists, so how hard could Fulghor really be?
You'll have to wait until later today, June 25, 6pm PDT / 11pm EDT (that's 2am tomorrow UK folks), to fight this new big bad, so get ready.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
In the meantime, check out our list of the best online games you can play with your friends right now.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.