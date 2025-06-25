Elden Ring Nightreign's next beefed-up Everdark Sovereign has been announced, and fans all have the same reaction: "Oh no"

I hope you liked getting your arse handed to you by Elden Ring Nightreign 's first Everdark Sovereign, Adel, Baron of the Night, because the second one is coming tomorrow, and fans are already quivering in their boots.

"Gather your forces, Nightfarers," announces the official Elden Ring Twitter account. "Only thunderous radiance shall still the sacred echoes of the Night. The Everdark Sovereign version of the Darkdrift Knight will descend upon Limveld."

A one-armed, spear-wielding, centaur-looking fella, the Everdark Sovereign version is named Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow. The reaction has been one of palpable fear. "Enters arena. Instantly impaled by golden spear," writes one player.

Gather your forces, Nightfarers.Only thunderous radiance shall still the sacred echoes of the Night.The Everdark Sovereign version of the Darkdrift Knight will descend upon Limveld on June 26, 2025 at 16:00 CEST | 07:00 PDT | 23:00 JST. pic.twitter.com/6Hcha6zXYLJune 24, 2025

Another calls back to FromSoftware's Sekiro, with , "My name is Gyoubou Masataka Oniwa." He was one of the first bosses in the game and would run rings around you on horseback. He was a deceptively easy boss to beat though, he just looked scary. It seems that the Darkdrift Knight actually has the bite to back up his bark, though.

"Oh no," was all one terrified player could manage to write . "Time to learn guardian so I can last five seconds of his second phase instead of two," replies another. Depending on who you ask, the Guardian is either the best or the worst Nightfarer to use . If you learn to play as a tanky supporter as the role is made to be, you should be grand.

And if you're worried about this new Everdark Sovereign, don't be. One sicko managed to solo the last one using just their bare fists , so how hard could Fulghor really be?

You'll have to wait until later today, June 25, 6pm PDT / 11pm EDT (that's 2am tomorrow UK folks), to fight this new big bad, so get ready.

