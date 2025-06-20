Elden Ring Nightreign sicko who beat the whole game solo using nothing but his fists sets sights on the first beefed-up Everdark Sovereign, punches it to death first try even after a "very bad RNG run"

FromSoftware attracts a lot of sickos who like to add difficult challenge rules to its already hard-as-nails games, and Elden Ring Nightreign players are no different. One such sicko is the streamer skumnut, who beat Elden Ring Nightreign using just his fists . Now, he's become the first person to beat one of the new, more imposing, Everdark Sovereigns with his bare hands, too.

"That's pretty good damage. That was a huge DPS phase we got off on him," skumnut says after landing a single punch against Adel, Baron of the Night, which dealt a whopping 48 damage.

WORLDS FIRST Elden Ring Nightreign Enhanced Gaping Jaw/Adel BARE FISTS only kill. Did the entire expedition using only my bare fists as well (first try too lol)Wish the enhanced version of this boss changed a lot more in the fight but still a solid boss! pic.twitter.com/BzyXxhAHZGJune 20, 2025

Adel is the new and improved form of the Gaping Jaw , which is a horrifying name fit for the horrifying boss. This thing has a huge orifice that opens up sideways. There's something deeply unsettling about that, because I feel like most animals we know have mouths that open up and down, so it gives the creature a very alien effect.

Skumnut used the Duchess Nightfarer in his run, but other than that, his main strategy appears to simply be dodging the Baron of Night's attacks and then attacking its feet when he gets the chance. It's a long, slow process – one that takes a bit more than 40 minutes.

After the ordeal, skumnut says, "I do wish that fight was a lot harder than it is." Why do we do this to ourselves, FromSoftware fans?

Skumnut continues to say the fight wasn't as good as it could have been due to it being a "very bad RNG run," but I don't know how much RNG can even help you when you're using fisticuffs against god-like bosses.

If you'd rather do something more wholesome, you could try turning Nightreign into Pokemon by luring unsuspecting bosses into the path of the Gaping Dragon's acid attack.

Okay, so it's not very wholesome, but it is cool watching two bosses fight each other while you sit back and bet on who will come out on top.