Elden Ring sicko who beat Shadow of the Erdtree on NG+ 1,000 is now tackling Nightreign solo using only his bare fists: "This s**t's not that bad"

One Elden Ring Nightreign sicko is now trying to complete the entire co-op game by himself using only his bare fists.

Bonded by some kind of humiliation kink, the Elden Ring community is no stranger to outrageously tough challenge runs. Countless fans have tried to beat the already difficult game without taking a single hit, without levelling up, without using a weapon, or all of the above, just to name a few challenges.

But streamer Scumnut is easily one of the most dedicated challenge runners out there, and boy, that's a competitive field. You might remember him as the guy who beat the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on New Game+ 1,000, without using Scadutree Blessings or any status effects, in under eight hours, no less.

Though a quick scroll through Scumnut's channel shows he's played Elden Ring in almost every way there is to play Elden Ring. In first person. With a weapon randomizer. By replacing every enemy with an actual boss. Phew, just the thought is making me shiver.

Scumnut is now taking on Elden Ring Nightreign by himself, using nothing but his bare fists to punch the co-op game's outsized monsters in comical fashion. His first seven-and-a-half hour stream sees him defeat three of Elden Ring Nightreign's bosses, the big Nightlords that show up at the end of every round, and he only failed two runs in that entire time.

Seriously, the streamer barely breaks a sweat the entire time. By the end, he notes that "this s**t's not that bad" and tells chat "we're speedrunning this." God bless, soldier.

