Elden Ring sicko takes the limiters off NG+ scaling, cranks Shadow of the Erdtree to NG+ 1,000 and still no-hits a 500,000-HP Messmer

One Elden Ring player has slain Messmer at New Game+ level 1,000, without using Scadutree Blessings or any status effects, and it only took them roughly seven and a half hours.

The frankly ludicrous streamer is skumnut, and they started throwing hands against Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's Messmer earlier this week. The thing is, they've managed to unlock NG+ scaling somehow, effectively increasing Messmer's overall level scaling by 1,000 times over the base game. NG+ difficulties don't scale linearly, but when you set the game to NG+ 1,000, some seriously strong enemies show up. Who knew.

The first attempt at taking down Messmer with such extreme scaling took six hours in the first livestream earlier this week, but at the end of the stream they were no closer to defeating the boss than when they started. During the second livestream a day later, skumnut finally managed to down Messmer on NG+ 1,000 roughly an hour and a half after they started streaming.

You can see the explosive conclusion to the fight against Messmer in the clip below, where skumnut takes them down without using any Scadutree Blessings whatsoever, or status effects. In other words, skumnut isn't even operating at a decent level for the base version of Shadow of the Erdtree, let alone new game plus 1,000, where HP-based status effects like Bleed would absolutely shred.

Elden Ring DLC first NG+1000 Messmer kill (uncapped NG+ scaling) NO scadutree blessings, NO status effects, NO hitMessmer had over 500,000 HP btw AND the DLC shadow nerfed black flame hard pic.twitter.com/kYXk54dTx0August 6, 2024

And yes, it's worth pointing out that although this is a no-hit run against Messmer, skumnut dies if Messmer so much connects a pinkie finger against them, let alone multiple hits. So it basically had to be a no-hit.

If you're wondering where skumnut is at the time of writing, they've actually made it all the way to Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss, and they've clocked in a grand total of 540 deaths. Head over to their most recent livestream archive to take a look at how they got on against Promised Consort Radahn, but spoiler alert: it's a rough showdown.

